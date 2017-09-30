Shannen Doherty Reveals She’s Paranoid About Cancer Now

Shannen Doherty might have entered into recovery from cancer a few months ago, but that doesn’t mean that the actress isn’t paranoid that the disease will creep up again.

In fact, the 90210 star admitted that every twinge of pain sends her brain wandering into worst-case scenario territory.

“You find yourself going, ‘Oh, I have that pain too. Does that mean I’m getting bone cancer?” she told Us Weekly. “There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t wake up going, ‘Oh is that normal?’ And then I sort of slap myself and go, ‘OK, you’re being silly.’ “

But dealing with the negative thoughts is a part of her recovery.

“The thing about cancer is that you have to just keep plowing through because it can really sort of overtake you,” she said.

Plow through, she did. In April, two months after finishing eight rounds of chemotherapy and radiation treatments and a single mastectomy, the 46-year-old actress announced she was in remission.

She’s now back to work filming the TV reboot of the 1988 film, Heathers, and anxiously awaiting what she hopes will be her final reconstructive surgery.

“I think anytime you go under the knife you’re nervous,” she admitted.

But she adds she’s excited for the results, knowing everything “is evened out.”