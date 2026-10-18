‘Shameless’ and ’24’ Legend Dies ‘Suddenly’: Rodney Charters Was 80

One of the figures behind the camera for multiple big TV hits recently passed away.

Rodney Charters, who worked on numerous 24 and Shameless episodes, “died suddenly” in September, according to the American Society of Cinematographers. He died in Amsterdam; he was 80.

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No further details, including cause of death, are clear as of press time.

Charters worked in multiple ways behind the scenes on hit shows, mainly as a cinematographer and director of photography.

His biggest run came with the iconic Fox show 24. He worked on 184 episodes of the series, as well as the movie 24: Redemption. His efforts garnered him two Emmy nominations in the Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series category.

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Charters is also credited on one of the most beloved 2010s shows, the U.S. version of Shameless. He was the director of photography on 27 episodes of the Showtime dramedy.

While those are Charters’ two biggest credits, his name is in the credits for numerous other notable projects. Millennials will have seen his work in multiple Disney Channel movies, including Brink!, Horse Sense, Ring of Endless Light, and Pixel Perfect. Horror-heads experienced his skill via Friday the 13th: The Series, Psycho IV: The Beginning and the Stephen King adaptation Sleepwalkers.

One of his later credits was the 2017 remake of Going in Style, starring Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine and Alan Arkin. It grossed more than $85 million at the box office.

Head over to the ASC website for more on Charters’ incredible career.