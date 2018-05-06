‘Sex and the City’ Star Kristin Davis Adopts Second Child

One of the Sex and the City cast members welcomed in a new family member on Saturday as E! News reporter Marc Malkin revealed Kristin Davis adopted her second child.

“I can exclusively reveal that the “Sex and the City” star has adopted a baby boy,” Malkin first wrote on Facebook.

The 53-year-old actress adopted her first child, daughter Gemma Rose Davis, back in 2011.

“This is something I have wanted for a very long time,” Davis said in a statement at the time. “Having this wish come true is even more gratifying than I ever had imagined. I feel so blessed.”

Davis herself has not posted to social media since the news first broke. Other Hollywood stars who have agreed to adopt children include Angelina Jole, Charlize Theron, Sandra Bullock, Denise Richards, Katherine Heigl, Madonna and Mariska Hargitay.

Elsewhere in Sex and the City news, Cynthia Nixon remains hard at work on her political campaign for the position of governor for the state of New York.

“New York is my home,” she said in the ad announcing her candidacy in March. “I’ve never lived anywhere else. When I grew up here, it was just my mom and me in a one-bedroom, fifth-floor walk-up. New York is where I was raised and where I’m raising my kids.”

She continued: “I’m a proud public school graduate and a prouder public school parent. I was given chances I just don’t see for most of New York’s kids today. Our leaders are letting us down. We are now the most unequal state in the entire country, with both incredible wealth and extreme poverty. Half the kids in our upstate cities live below the poverty line. How did we let this happen? I love New York. I’ve never wanted to live anywhere else, but something has to change. We want our government to work again on health care, ending mass incarceration, fixing our broken subway. We are sick of politicians who care more about headlines and power than they do about us.”

Meanwhile the other two of the main four cast members on the show, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall, were reportedly feuding with each other over the possibility of a third Sex and the City. However in an interview with New York Magazine in late April, Parker cleared the air.

“I have never uttered an unkind, unsupportive, unfriendly word, so I would love to redefine it,” Parker said. “I also want to remind everybody that there were four women on the set and I spent equal time with all of them, so this was not a set with two women who didn’t get along. I’ve always held Kim’s work in high regard and always appreciative of her contributions.”

Photo: Instagram/@iamkristindavis