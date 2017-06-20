Seth Rogen Tears Into Rob Schneider For Blocking Him On Twitter

If this weekend has taught us one thing, it’s that people shouldn’t mess with Seth Rogen on Twitter. If you do, you’ll get burned, and a horde of other comedians will join in the fun.

Rob Schneider blocked Seth Rogen on Twitter this recently, for no apparent reason, and it turned into a joke for all of social media to enjoy.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Upon learning that he had been blocked by Schneider, Rogen tweeted out his confusion. He took a screenshot of the blocked account, with the question “What the f**k?” Since the two never had any public issues with one another, no one really understood why this had happened.

More News: Mark Wahlberg Talks Crashing Daughter’s Date

Rogen then started making jokes about Schneider, jabbing at his TV show Real Rob. The Sausage Party writer tweeted out a picture of a Real Rob promo, where Schneider has a confused look on his face, while being joined by his on-screen wife and child. Rogen asked, “Why does he seem so appalled to be sitting with his own family?”

Why does he seem so appalled to be sitting with his own family? pic.twitter.com/v7Udqq1Yz2 — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) June 17, 2017

The jokes from went without a response from Schneider, but the hilarious friends of Seth Rogen got in on the action.

Kumail Nanjiani, star of Silicon Valley and hit indie comedy The Big Sick, was the first to respond. With a bit of sarcasm, Nanjiani said Rogen was “missing some gold” by not being able to see Schneider’s account.

Kumail Seth blocked me what is he tweeting about — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) June 17, 2017

The Mindy Project star Ike Barinholtz then responded to Nanjiani, saying that he was blocked by Rogen, and couldn’t see his tweets.

Later on, Schneider offered some kind of response, though no one is really sure if it was a joke or not.

The actor tweeted at Seth Rogen, saying that he would unblock the account if he was introduced to James Franco. Schneider continued a little while later, when he told Rogen that he had been “officially UNBLOCKED”. He thanked Seth for hooking him up with Franco, and told him to go out and celebrate.

Dear @Sethrogen I’ll unblock you if I can meet James Franco. You’ll be back in buddy! Potentially yours again,

Rob — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) June 18, 2017

The whole exchange didn’t exactly make sense on Schneider’s part, but the responses from Rogen and his pals brought enough laughs to make up for the mess.

Up Next: Steve Carell Shares Hilarious Father’s Day Gift