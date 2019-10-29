Watch: Selena Gomez Nearly Suffers Major Spill While Wearing Heeled Boots

The past few days have been a whirlwind of work and interviews for Selena Gomez following the back-to-back releases of the singles “Lose You to Love Me” and “Look at Her Now.” Amidst promotional work, Gomez found time to make fun of herself after she almost tripped while wearing high-heeled boots. The 27-year-old singer later told her fans she was exhausted at the end of the day.

Gomez was between interviews when she walked out of a building in New York wearing high-heel boots and a skin-tight mini-dress. She rolled her ankle as she approached a spinning door, but caught herself just in time before falling.

“I’ve watched this a million times Hahahaha,” Gomez captioned the video. She included a laughing emoji and a facepalm emoji.

A few hours later, a visibly exhausted Gomez told fans she was “done for the day,” adding, “And I’m tired. And I’m loopy!”

On Wednesday, Gomez released “Lose You to Love Me” and followed it up with “Look at Her Now” the next day. Both singles are expected to appear on Gomez’s upcoming third album, her first new record since 2015’s Revival.

“Lose You to Love Me” is a break-up ballad, inspired by Gomez’s on-again, off-again relationship with Justin Bieber. The two dated for more than 8 years before Bieber married Hailey Baldwin last year. During her interview with The Zach Sang Show Friday, Gomez said she was hopeful Bieber would listen to it.

“Yeah, I do [want him to listen]. And here’s the whole point: being able to say something on your own, and being able to say something that actually is beautiful,” Gomez said.

The singer further explained that her intentions for the song were “never evil,” despite some of the song’s stronger lyrics. At one point, she sings, “We’d always go into it blindly. I needed to lose you to find me. This dance, it was killing me softly. I needed to hate you to love me.”

“For me, my intentions are never evil. They just aren’t,” Gomez explained. “I don’t even know how to do that. My intentions can be a bit snappy but I always want to come from a place that’s genuine, and when I feel like some things haven’t been said, then I get to turn things into art.”

As for her current romantic life, Gomez said she has been “super, super single for two years,” but is looking for love again now that she has her “toxic” relationships behind her.

“I want it to be real and I don’t want it to be codependent, or messy, or lack of communication,” Gomez said. “When you get older, you find people who are actually right for you, that are actually on the same wavelength.”

Gomez still has not set a release date for the new album, which still does not have a title.

“More than anything I think I feel a sense of relief,” Gomez told Ryan Seacrest on Thursday. “It’s been four years since I’ve been working on this album and it’s actually perfect timing because I was going to release it two years ago and none of the words that I’m speaking would have existed.”

