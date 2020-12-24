'Seinfeld' Fans Honor Jerry Stiller on Festivus
Seinfeld fans took to social media on Wednesday, to honor the late Jerry Stiller on the first Festivus since his death. Festivus was first introduced to the world in 1997, as a fictional holiday created by Stiller's Seinfeld character Frank Costanza. Since then, it has taken on a life of its own, and is very much a real holiday celebrated by many.
Festivus was actually created by writer Dan O'Keefe, and introduced into pop-culture by his son, Daniel, who was a Seinfeld writer. Festivus is celebrated on Dec. 23, and has a number of traditions that Frank laid out in "The Strike," which is the title of the episode that first featured the holiday. Among the Festivus traditions are erecting a bare aluminum pole, having a family dinner and displaying "feats of strength." Maybe the most well-known Festivus tradition is "the airing of grievances." In the first Festivus episode, Frank tells his dinner guests, "I've got a lot of problems with you people! And now you're gonna hear about it!"
Sadly, Stiller passed away on May, 11, and this is the first Festivus without him. However, fans took to Twitter to honor his memory by continuing their Festivus traditions. Scroll down to see what they shared this Festivus!
Maybe just this once, just for this Festivus 2020, we take pass on the “Airing of Grievances”..— Jerry Seinfeld (@JerrySeinfeld) December 23, 2020
Get out the pole. It's Festivus 2020, our chance to tell this year how it's disappointed us. Seems fitting to start with losing Jerry Stiller in May. #Festivus pic.twitter.com/XdngdfRtB2— Andy Hilger (@ahilger1) December 23, 2020
Jerry Stiller is THE BEST. Happy Festivus, everyone! Blessings to all of us...and a side of grievances. 🥂🥂🥂🥂 @RedHourBen— Manifest It!®🌌💜Jaclyn Johnston (@JaclynNJohnston) December 24, 2020
Happy #Festivus to one and all!#AFestivusForTheRestOfUs pic.twitter.com/ugPKcBiEF6— Jared McNeill (@McNeillJared) December 23, 2020
Ugh this is the first Festivus without Jerry Stiller and I’m sad. #Festivus pic.twitter.com/gSHTu8Fx7I— 🎄 ✨ CARLI Claus ✨🎄 (@carlipetow) December 23, 2020
On this first day of #Festivus, we remember our dear friend, Jerry Stiller. May your memory be a blessing. pic.twitter.com/S3ht2H88RZ— Yonah Knishes (@YonahSchimmelNY) December 24, 2020
It's the first #Festivus without Jerry Stiller and that makes me sad. 😢 pic.twitter.com/TFW8jmyUKL— Deborah Mayer 🌊 🍷 ✈️👜💄🎶 (@NYViaggiatrice) December 23, 2020
RIP Jerry Stiller! Happy Festivus! A Festivus, for the rest os us!! 🥳🥳🥳 pic.twitter.com/S0XUy5D94G— Alexandre El_Birdo (@birddesign) December 23, 2020
Jerry Stiller is sadly no longer with us, but we can still celebrate. #Festivus pic.twitter.com/YdDG31qaCb— Cine-A-Man (@brian_cine) December 23, 2020
HAPPY FESTIVUS, TO ALL, DEC 23rd. Time for Airing of Grievances, Feats of Strength, The Aluminum Pole, and remembering the one and only JERRY STILLER!— George Shapiro (@georgeshapiro) December 23, 2020
First #Festivus without Jerry Stiller. May our founder’s legacy live on. pic.twitter.com/2M8fm8hgfq— Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) December 23, 2020
Festivus for the rest of us!! Who didn't love Jerry Stiller?! 😂 #HappyFestivus pic.twitter.com/8DfJJzx5iC— Rico Sanchez Jr. (@RSJr) December 23, 2020
It's Festivus.
To be honest, if you're reading this, I don't have a lot of problems with you people.
But everyone else, that's a different story.
R.I.P Jerry Stiller pic.twitter.com/WQbkeLX89V— Dan Goldgeier (@DanGoldgeier) December 24, 2020
I will only post one grievance for Festivus Day and that is for the death of the founder, Frank Costanze (Jerry Stiller) in 2020. May you rest in peace, oh Great One. #happyfestivus pic.twitter.com/h0eSlP3xqg— Brian Linder (@BrianELinder) December 23, 2020