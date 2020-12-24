'Seinfeld' Fans Honor Jerry Stiller on Festivus

Seinfeld fans took to social media on Wednesday, to honor the late Jerry Stiller on the first Festivus since his death. Festivus was first introduced to the world in 1997, as a fictional holiday created by Stiller's Seinfeld character Frank Costanza. Since then, it has taken on a life of its own, and is very much a real holiday celebrated by many.

Festivus was actually created by writer Dan O'Keefe, and introduced into pop-culture by his son, Daniel, who was a Seinfeld writer. Festivus is celebrated on Dec. 23, and has a number of traditions that Frank laid out in "The Strike," which is the title of the episode that first featured the holiday. Among the Festivus traditions are erecting a bare aluminum pole, having a family dinner and displaying "feats of strength." Maybe the most well-known Festivus tradition is "the airing of grievances." In the first Festivus episode, Frank tells his dinner guests, "I've got a lot of problems with you people! And now you're gonna hear about it!"

Sadly, Stiller passed away on May, 11, and this is the first Festivus without him. However, fans took to Twitter to honor his memory by continuing their Festivus traditions. Scroll down to see what they shared this Festivus!