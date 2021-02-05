Scott Disick Reveals Rehab Center 'Didn't Leak' His Stay as He Previously Claimed

✖

Scott Disick has released a statement in regards to the Colorado-based wellness and treatment center he checked himself into following a photo of him that leaked inside the rehab center during his stay. At the time, Disick was checked into All Points North Lodge when a photo surfaced of him on the internet that showed the Keeping Up With the Kardashian's star inside. As a result, he left in just under a week of arriving and was lead to believe it was the facility who released the photo.

However, now both the treatment center and Disick have come to an amicable agreement that that was not the case. "Behavioral health in this country still carries a stigma," Disick said according to PEOPLE. "That stigma is often the greatest barrier for people who want help. Both APN Lodge and I believe that everyone seeking help deserves that help free o disclosure or publicity. To that end, I have resolved all of my issues with APN Lodge and after an investigation do not believe that the facility was responsible for the leak of my personal information. I hope this experience encourages, rather than discourages, others from seeking the help they need."

At the time, his attorney released a statement shortly after the incident happened, saying, "Shockingly, as a result of the [HIPAA] violation of the facility ad his violation of privacy, he has checked himself out and is immediately returning home. We are alarmed by this extreme invasion of privacy and plan to take immediate legal action." The situation was later addressed by his ex Kourtney Kardashian on the show when she said he had "never been more betrayed in his life" and that whoever leaked the photo "should be really ashamed of themselves."

At the time, Disick checked himself in to deal with some unresolved issues he had been battling following the loss of his parents. Fans will remember, Disick lost his parents not that long apart from one another as both incidents were documented on their famous reality series. When he decided to check himself back in, he was still with his ex Sofia Richie. Sources said that Richie was incredibly supportive of his decision as she stood by his side.

Disick and Richie broke up shortly after his return home to Los Angeles, California and now fans believe that he and Kardashian may get together. The two share three kids together: Mason, 11; Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6. Ahead of their final Season on the E! network, Kardashians younger sister Kendall Jenner feels the two were meant to be.