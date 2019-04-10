Scarlett Johansson Taken to LAPD Station After Paparazzi Scare

Scarlett Johansson had to be taken to an L.A.P.D. station after a paparazzi scare in Hollywood.

The actress was at the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show and became overwhelmed by the mass of photographers and camera crews swarming outside of the show’s studio.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Johansson’s personal security detail quickly took her to a nearby police precinct for safety until the mob of paparazzi dispersed some, per CBS Los Angeles.

‘SPOOKED’: Scarlett Johansson was rushed by her security detail to LAPD’s Hollywood Station after being overwhelmed by paparazzi outside “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” https://t.co/114Ly3ngby pic.twitter.com/Pv5jESyraC — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) April 9, 2019

A spokesperson for the L.A.P.D. shared that Johansson was not injured in any way, but was simply a bit startled by the number of people gathered so close to the studio’s entrance and exit.

The star was appearing on Kimmel’s late-night talk show to promote the upcoming Avengers: Endgame, the fourth Avengers film in Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Johansson plays Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow in the Marvel films, making her debut in Iron Man 2 back in 2010.

Since then she has portrayed the character in six other Marvel films: The Avengers (2012), Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Captain America: Civil War (2016), and last year’s Avengers: Infinity War.

It has also been announced that Johansson will star in her own MCU film, tentatively titled Black Widow, which is rumored to have cast Florence Pugh (Fighting with My Family), Rachel Weisz (The Favourite) and David Harbour (Stranger Things).

The film is being directed by Cate Shortland (Lore, Berlin Syndrome), from a script that is being rewritten by Ned Benson (The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby).

However, in true Marvel fashion, Johansson is remaining tight-lipped about the whole thing. After Kimmel asked her when the movie would begin filming, she replied, “When, what? Where, when? That’s a lot of words. I don’t know. Too many words.”

This is probably a smart move on Johansson’s part, as some of her MCU co-stars have gotten in trouble for being too revealing. Possibly the greatest offender is Spider-Man actor Tom Holland. According to Avengers: Infinity War directors Anthony and Joe Russo, they don’t even give Holland the full film scripts because they can’t trust him.

“Yeah, Tom Holland does not get the script,” Joe said, per IndieWire. “Tom Holland gets his lines, and that’s it. He doesn’t even know who he’s acting opposite of. We’ll just—we use like very vague terms to describe to him what is happening in the scene, because he has a very difficult time keeping his mouth shut.”

Avengers: Endgame opens in theaters everywhere on April 26.