The Meaning Behind Scarlett Johansson’s Massive Back Tattoo Revealed

Scarlett Johansson debuted her massive back tattoo on the Red Carpet event for Avengers: Endgame, and now the meaning behind it has been revealed.

According to Marie Claire, the tattoo of roses are a reference to the actress’ 3-year-old daughter Rose, who she had with ex-husband Romain Dauriac.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The actress also has a lamb tattoo alongside the roses, two circles on her ankle, a bracelet tattoo around her wrist which reads “I *heart* NY,” “Lucky You” and a horseshoe on one side of her torso and some more flowers on the other side of her ribcage.

In addition to being an A-list actress, Johansson is also an accomplished singer, having down two albums with indie musician Pete Yorn.

Last year the two put out their second project, and during an interview with Forbes, Johansson shared that parenthood was one of the “biggest” things that had changed since the two had last got together to write and record music.

“We’re parents now, which is I think the biggest life change that can happen for anyone,” Johansson said. “It gives you a different perspective on the passing of time. The two of us just hanging out and talking, coming from a place that’s of the life experiences we have, I think you can hopefully hear it in the sound.”

“And it feels like, in some ways, picking up where you left off,” she continued. “But then there’s also a sense of there’s been a passing of time and some progression and that sort of sticky nostalgic place you can sometimes regress back into later in your life.”

“The whole reason we got back together, from my end, was I just missed singing with Scarlett,” Yorn added. “It felt like too much time had gone by and I felt super nostalgic for those 2006, 2007 days. And I needed to do it again and I was so happy she was game.” She was definitely a baby when we did the last one and I was a little bit older than a baby. But it was quite some time ago.”

“We both have daughters now and it changes your perspective,” he went on to say. “It’s funny though, people always ask me, ‘How has it changed the way you approach music or your songs?’ And I always thought, ‘Would I write my, ‘I believe the children are the future?;’ ‘ And I still write kind of moody songs, so it hasn’t really changed my writing too much.”

Avengers: Endgame opens in theaters this Friday, April 26.