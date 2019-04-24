Scarlett Johansson’s Boyfriend Colin Jost Caught in the Middle of ‘SNL’ Drama Amid ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Premiere

Colin Jost, Scarlett Johannson’s boyfriend and SNL cast member, has gotten tied up in some comedy drama just in time for the Avengers: Endgame premiere.

The publicity around Avengers: Endgame has all eyes on the cast members and their close friends and family, including Johansson and Jost. Jost co-hosts the “Weekend Update” segment on Saturday Night Live with Michael Che, and not everyone likes the way they run the show. On Monday, Jost fired back at a blogger who mocked him.

Jost posted a screenshot of an article with the headline “In Defending Michael Che, Deadline Again Proves Itself to Be the Colin Jost of Trade Publications.”

This may be hard to parse for those who have not been following, but essentially Che lashed out at professional critic Steven Hyden for mocking Jost in an article on Sunday. Deadline then published a favorable summary of Che’s insults, and then Dustin Rowles of Pajiba.com went after Deadline, Che and Jost in one fell swoop. Jost responded in kind.

“Wow Dustin that’s a low blow. I need to stand up for my friend Deadline here,” he joked on Instagram. “How dare you compare a quality website to a soulless monster like Colin Jost. At least Deadline has accomplished something and been OCCASIONALLY funny. Another hit job from Pajiba.com!”

The cascading layers of mockery and sarcasm here are almost overwhelming, and it is hard to tell who is taking a shot at whom anymore. For many onlookers, the whole ordeal is hard to get invested in, especially when Jost seems to have everything a comedian could want. In addition to hosting “Weekend Update,” Jost and Che are co-head writers of SNL. To top it all off, Jost is actually dating a super hero in the form of Black Widow actress Scarlett Johansson.

“Dude, you’re dating Scarlett Johansson. Life is good for you,” tweeted one person of this week’s drama dismissively.

Jost and Johansson reportedly began seeing each other in the spring of 2017. They have been increasingly public ever since, with appearances at major events together including the Avengers: Endgame premiere on Monday. Many fans are waiting anxiously for Jost to put an engagement ring on Johansson’s finger, although at the premiere she seemed to do fine wearing five of her own.



Avengers: Endgame hits theaters everywhere on Friday, April 26. Saturday Night Live airs every weekend at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.