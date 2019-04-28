Scarlett Johansson’s Giant Back Tattoo Was out in Full Force During the ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Premiere

Scarlett Johansson’s (aka Black Widow) huge back tattoo was on full display on Monday night at the premiere of Avengers: Endgame.

The ‘Avengers: Endgame’ actress has an intricate floral design tattooed on her back. It shows carefully shaded rose petals and leaves crawling up between her shoulder blades, nearly to the back of her neck. The ink is relatively new, and this is the clearest look fans have gotten at it yet.

Johansson’s gown for the evening allowed a clear look at the back tattoo. Her bedazzled dress consisted of just four straps across her back, but it still did not show how far down the vine of roses goes. From the look of it, the design continues to Johansson’s waist, which was out of sight.

In the past, Johannson’s followers have only glimpsed the top of the design over the backs of dresses at other big events. Rumors of the rose tattoo first began to circulate among her fans in 2017 when Vogue Australia reported that it was seen on the set of an Avengers movie. At the time, many fans wrote it off as a temporary embellishment, but it turns out they were wrong.

Johansson took her tattoo public last September, at the red carpet for the Emmy Awards. Accompanied by her boyfriend, SNL’s Colin Jost, Johansson wore an off-the-shoulder white gown that ended just below her armpits. A few roses were visible over the dress, and the vine of thorns kept fans guessing.

Johansson’s love for tattoos is well-known, and it has inspired her co-stars as well. She led the charge in getting most of the original main cast of the Avengers to get matching tattoos. Last spring, the actors confirmed Johansson, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Jeremy Renner and Chris Hemsworth all had the same minimalist design.

The tattoo resembles and “A” or a partial star with an arrow pointing right. It is encircled with a wide numeral “6,” representing the original six Avengers. However, Downy Jr. told Entertainment Weekly at the time that Mark Ruffalo had opted out due to his dislike of needles.

Elsewhere on her body, Johansson has a line drawing of a horseshoe with the words “Lucky You” and a few stars on her ribcage. She also has a bracelet tattooed on her right wrist with an inky pendant reading “I [heart] NY,” and a colorful sunrise on her other forearm. Her most mysterious tattoo is two interlocked circles with an “A” inside of one near her ankle.

Johansson stars as Black Widow in Avengers: Endgame, the culmination of more than a decade of linked superhero films. The movie hits theaters everywhere on Friday.