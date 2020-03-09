Savannah Guthrie Appears on ‘Today’ Show Without Wedding Ring, Sending Fans Into Detective Mode

Today viewers broke out their inner detective hats after they first noticed during last week’s broadcast that Savannah Guthrie wasn’t wearing her wedding ring, speculating that her marriage to Michael Feldman was on the rocks — but the truth is far less dramatic, a source close to Guthrie told Page Six.

Guthrie apparently accidentally left the ring behind after spending a few days in upstate New York, but has since been reunited with the ring. Said a source close to Guthrie, “The other thing Savannah was missing last week was sleep after pulling an all-nighter on Super Tuesday and scoring the first interview with Joe Biden the next day!”

Feldman was a major pillar of strength for his wife over the holidays this year after she underwent extensive surgery on her eye to repair a torn retina caused when 3-year-old son Charley hit her in the face with a toy train.

After weeks of recovery, which required her to sit face down, Guthrie told PEOPLE the experience was “uniquely challenging,” adding, “Your body starts hurting in different places, lying down like that.”

“The retinal tear had deteriorated sharply, and I lost my vision,” she explained of the massive consequences facing her after the accident with Charley. “And that’s what happens if you don’t fix this: You lose your sight.”

“That was the first time I felt freaked out,” she added. “I was hoping that they weren’t going to get in there and see, ‘Oh, it’s worse than we thought. We can’t fix it.’ That was probably the lowest I felt, because I was just really scared.”

Recovery might not have been easy, but Guthrie managed to find the humor in it all.

“Right after the surgery I was still kind of in the anesthesia haze and [my doctor] said, ‘Do you like to have a glass of wine at night?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, I do.’ And he said, ‘Tonight have two.’ So I was like, ‘Well, doctor’s orders,’” she recalled.

Making sure little Charley didn’t feel responsible for the injury was also key for Guthrie and Feldman.

“He’s a little boy. He didn’t mean to do that,” she said. “He got a two minute time out and that’s it. I would ever want him to feel responsible.”

Photo credit: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images