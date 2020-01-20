Sarah Hyland Speaks out About ‘Modern Family’ Ending and Who Can’t Stop Crying

Modern Family is currently airing its final season, and the cast has just three episodes left to film. Speaking to E! News on the red carpet ahead of the SAG Awards on Sunday night, series star Sarah Hyland opened up about the mood on set, revealing that her hairstylist is the most emotional one around.

“Jessica, who does my hair, can’t stop crying. I love you, Jess!” she said with a laugh. “We finish at the end of February so we have a whole month, it’s fine. We have time.”

Hyland previously appeared to shade the show in a tweet responding to a fan who had asked why her character was receiving so little screen time this season. Hyland’s character, Hayley Dunphy, has been totally absent during four of the 11 episodes that have aired this season so far, which the actress seemingly attributed to Haley’s new status as a mom.

Apparently I’ve been busy with the twins 🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/dsuwIrTmfb — Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) January 17, 2020

During the show’s most recent episode, the Dunphy family attended Phil’s father’s funeral, though Haley was absent. In a video on her Instagram Story, Hyland revealed that she found out about the character’s death at the same time as the viewers.

“So, I don’t read scripts of the episodes of Modern Family that I’m not in,” she said. “So I just found out that my grandpa’s dead along with all of you.”

“I guess I should have put a spoiler alert for Grandpa Frank dying, but I was just caught off-guard,” the 29-year-old continued. “As his granddaughter, you’d think I’d be invited to the funeral.”

Modern Family will air its final episode on April 8.

“I will probably miss the people the most, from Modern,” Hyland told PEOPLE in September. “Our crew is amazing and, of course, I love our cast, they are very special people.”

“After this is done, I will be turning 30,” she reflected. “I started playing Haley when I was 18, so it’s really all of my 20s that have been spent in the Dunphy house.”

Modern Family has been on the air since 2009, and Hyland shared that she’s excited to move on to new projects. “I’m really excited to go out and branch out and do other things,” she said.

