Sarah Hyland Donates $2,500 to ‘Modern Family’ Co-Star Ariel Winter’s Cousin Amid Near-Fatal Infection

Sarah Hyland is proving that her bond with her Modern Family co-stars extends beyond the screen.

After her co-star and onscreen sister Ariel Winter took to social media on Monday to share a link to a GoFundMe page raising money for her cousin Tino's medical bills as he fights a near-fatal infection, Hyland, in a discreet act of kindness, donated $2,500 of her own money, the list of recent donations showed.

Winter had made the plea via an Instagram Story earlier this week, informing her fans that her cousin had been "rushed to the hospital and put on life support" on Friday, April 5, adding that had he not gone to the hospital when he did, "he most likely wouldn't have made it."

"The wonderful doctors at the hospital he is currently at have worked tirelessly to find out what is making him sick…They have made some progress diagnosing him and he is a little bit better, but will be in the hospital and unable to work for a long time," she added.

"I love my cousin so much," Winter continued. "He is an incredible person that deserves all the love and support in the world," the 21-year-old said. "It would mean a lot to me if anyone would consider donating to his recovery fund. Anything helps."

According to the GoFundMe page, doctors determined that Tino had contracted "Haemophilus Influenzae which could have led to untreatable and deadly bacterial Meningitis." The page added that while Tino is now out of the Intensive Care Unit, he is still "under close monitoring and will continue to have many tests run over the coming days" and will be "out of work for some time."

"In an effort to help with his living expenses and other needed items, while he is unable to work, let's come together as family and friends to help our dear friend not have to worry about money as he tries to recover!" the page reads.

By Tuesday, the GoFundMe page had exceeded its initial $15,000 goal, reaching more than $16,000, and it currently sits at just below $20,000.

Hyland's hefty donation comes just four months after Winter showed up to support her onscreen sister after Hyland's 14-year-old cousin, Trevor Canaday, was killed in an alleged drunk driving incident.

After a GoFundMe page was created in an effort to raise money for Canday's funeral and his father's medical expenses, Winter had donated a total of $2,500 to it.