Sarah Hyland Defends ‘Sister’ Ariel Winter After Trolls Criticize ‘Modern Family’ Wrap Party Dress

Sarah Hyland was quick to defend her on-screen sister Ariel Winter after Instagram uses criticized Winter’s sheer-black Modern Family wrap party dress. The two stars, who played members of the Dunphy family for more than a decade, wore color-coordinated outfits to Saturday’s party at the Sunset Room Hollywood. Other members of the cast shared photos from the big night on Instagram too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland) on Feb 23, 2020 at 10:10am PST

“I love these people with all my heart,” Hyland wrote on Instagram, alongside a galley of photos from the party. “11 years together is proof you and your tv sister will start wearing the same outfit, siblings for life will be made, and you’ll forever fight over the same professor. We’ll always be Dunphys and we’ll always have each other.”

Among the many comments from fans praising the photos and comments from Hyland’s famous followers was one comment Hyland could not ignore. “What was she thinking… seriously,” one follower wrote, referring to Winter’s dress.

“That she’s a sexy and confident woman,” Hyland wrote back. “Everyone that is making a negative comment about my sister can back the f— up because I WILL NOT tolerate it!”

Hyland’s response earned plenty of praise as well, with more than 7,000 likes.

“Good for you!! Please keep standing up for her because this is ridiculous,” one fan wrote to Hyland.

“F— Em’ She looks great and so do you,” another chimed in.

“You guys are such an incredible team and it’s been such a great journey watching you guys for 11 years!” another wrote.

Hyland’s fiancee, former Bachelorette contestant Wells Adams, also chimed in. “You ladies both look [fire]!!! he wrote.

Adams shared another photo from the event on his own Instagram page with a tribute to Modern Family and Hyland.

“The Modern Family wrap party has great lighting and smoking hot cast members,” Adams wrote. “Constantly amazed by you [Hyland]. For over a decade you brought so much joy, laughter, tears, and heart to people everywhere. The world is a better place because of the work you and your wonderful cast and crew put in over the last 11 years. Proud to know ya kid.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aubrey Anderson-Emmons (@aubreyandersonemmons) on Feb 23, 2020 at 1:48am PST

Other members of the cast shared photos from the elaborate wrap party, which included a hilarious display of Pritchett’s Closets & Blinds closets. Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, who plays Lily Tucker-Pritchett, shared detailed photos of the display on her Instagram page.

“Ok, NOW it’s a wrap. Fantastic party,” Anderson-Emmons wrote. “We’re totally overwhelmed. Goodnight. We love you all xoxo.”

Modern Family debuted back in 2009 and won five Emmys for Outstanding Comedy Series, with Hyland and Winter playing sisters Haley and Alex since day one. The series finale will air on April 8.

New episodes air on ABC Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Turner