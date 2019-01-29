Samantha Markle Shades Brother-In-Law Prince Harry With Birthday Message

Meghan Markle’s sister Samantha Markle celebrated Prince Harry‘s 34th birthday in the way you would expect — by taking a swipe at her new brother-in-law and picturing him as a hamster.

“Happy Birthday Harry! As you ‘mack down’ on your birthday cake, think about the birthday wishes you never extended to your FATHER-IN-LAW,” Samantha tweeted. She added a GIF of a hamster eating a birthday cake, then pinned the tweet to the top of her Twitter page.

Since Harry and Markle married in May, Markle’s family has criticized the British royal family almost continuously through interviews with the British media. Samantha has lashed out on Twitter, most recently nicknaming her half-sister “the ducha–,” and slamming Markle for allegedly mistreating their father.

“I am not candy coating anything anymore! The DUCHA– should be humane to our father who has given her everything,.. and this media crap can stop,” Samantha tweeted earlier this week. “He was the one who was always there for her. Fake waves and smiles can stop. The duchA– can bow to the daddy.”

In another tweet, Samantha wrote, “She owes my father a lot of love and respect. No one wants to spoil her marriage and marriage is not at issue… What is at issue is the kind treatment of our dad.”

However, some of the strongest language critical of the royal family has come from Markle’s father, Thomas Markle Sr. In one interview with The Sun in August, he compared the family to Scientologists and a cult.

“They are cult-like — like Scientology — because they are secretive. They close the door, pull the shades down and put their fingers in their ears so they don’t have to hear,” Thomas, 74, said. “Maybe they have a secret handshake too! You cannot ask a question of them — as they won’t answer.”

Thomas was invited to the royal wedding, but suffered a heart attack days before and could not travel to London from his home in Mexico. It was also discovered that he was paid to appear in paparazzi photos weeks before the wedding.

Markle’s half-brother Thomas Markle Jr. also had strong words for the royals, directly blaming Harry for the strained relationship between Markle and her family.

“Since Hollywood and being on that show — being a celebrity has changed her. Maybe she feels she is above everybody, maybe even more now,” Thomas Jr. told the Daily Mail. “But if she wasn’t with Prince Harry right now — even if she was still on Suits right now — she would have stopped what she was doing to go and visit him and make sure he’s ok.”

