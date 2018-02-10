Oscar-Nominated Actress Sally Kirkland Rushed to Hospital After Falling at Radio Station

Sally Kirkland, an actress known for over 200 roles in Hollywood, was rushed to the hospital after falling down during a radio interview in New York City on Wednesday afternoon.

Kirkland was making an appearance on John Fugelsang’s SiriusXM radio show when she took the fall. She landed hard on her knee and face according to TMZ. The outlet has published several pictures of Kirkland’s injuries, but fair warning, they’re extremely graphic. An ambulance was called to the studio to transport Kirkland to the hospital.

Kirkland stayed overnight at Cornell Hospital in NYC. Early reports said she’d need many stitches in her face and leg, but doctors reportedly decided her wounds were too severe for that. She underwent surgery on Wednesday night, and was discharged on Thursday. She returned to her home in Los Angeles late on Thursday night.

Kirkland suffered head trauma in addition t multiple lacerations, according to TMZ. She’ll need ongoing treatment, and medical professionals will keep an eye on her to be sure the accident has no lasting effects.

Kirkland was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress for her 1987 starring role in Anna. She also played Crystal in The Sting in 1973.

Kirkland has had a long career on the small screen as well. She had a long run on Days of Our Lives,as well as appearances on Murder, She Wrote, and Three’s Company. Her interview on SiriusXM came on the heels of filming Sarah Q, a new film by John A. Gallagher.

According to her IMDb page, she has worked on 10 projects that are completed or in post production, presumably slated for release within this year.

In addition to being a staple in Hollywood, Kirkland is the host of a weekly program on the syndicated HealthyLife Radio Network. The show covers topics of physical, spiritual and metaphysical health, with guests ranging from dietary and exercise professionals, spiritual leaders, and experts on topics like astrology.

Kirkland is expected to make a full recovery.