Ryan Seacrest Shares Shower Video of Himself Rehearsing for 'American Idol'

To celebrate a new episode of American Idol airing on Sunday, Ryan Seacrest posted a video of himself rehearsing prior to the show. However, it wasn't just any old rehearsal video. In the clip, Seacrest could be seen taking a shower as he rehearsed his lines for the show, a video that immediately got his followers talking.

Seacrest could be heard rehearsing a few of his lines in the clip, as he says to himself, "Tonight, our superstar judges hear unheard voices from around the country, voices like you've never heard before." He later pretends to tell an individual to "dim the lights" so that they can start the show. In his caption, the talk show host referenced his shower rehearsal monologue, as he wrote, "Dim the lights and start the shower! Practicing my lines before the show. Tune in to #AmericanIdol tonight on @ABCNetwork!"

Season 19 of American Idol premiered on Feb. 14. The season, of course, features Seacrest taking on hosting duties while Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan serve as the judges. Like Perry and Richie, Bryan joined American Idol when the show transitioned over to the ABC network in 2018. Recently, the country singer spoke with Blake Shelton on his Apple Music Country radio show, Party Barn Radio, to discuss their similar experiences on their respective singing competition shows (Shelton has been a coach on The Voice since 2011). During the interview, Bryan even revealed that Shelton played a part in him accepting the offer to be a judge on American Idol, a decision which he noted that he is glad that he made.

"You said, 'Do it,'" Bryan recounted. "I said, 'Heck yeah, I'm going to do it.' Man, it was like you told me. It certainly opens your eyes, opens your world up to stuff you never can imagine. Thank you for that. The world can hear me say thank you, Blake Shelton." Bryan went on to say that "nothing is more fun than being in the room when a star is born." The American Idol judge went on to say that it's "magical" to find a star, just as they did with Season 16 contestant Gabby Barrett. He added, "When you see the finished product of a really ... The Voice does that. I mean, obviously, we inadvertently compete against each other. But The Voice and American Idol, I mean, telling the stories of the kids and me sitting up there."