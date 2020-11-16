Ryan Seacrest's Rare Scruffier Look Raises Questions Amid Kelly Ripa's Alleged 'Live' Drama

✖

Just days after fans expressed concern over Kelly Ripa's on-air behavior, Live with Kelly and Ryan viewers have new concerns about her co-host, Ryan Seacrest. Seacrest, who has been co-hosting alongside Ripa since 2017, is sporting a scruffier look as of late, something that is proving worrisome for some.

The co-host's scruff was put on full display on Saturday when the American Idol host took to Instagram with a post-workout photo. Seacrest asked in the caption if he was "doing this long hair thing right," tagging singer Shawn Mendes. The accompanying image showcased Seacrest's newest look, which includes much longer hair than fans are used to seeing him with and a beard.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest)

While some fans chimed in with praise for the new look, one person saying that they "love" it and encouraging him not to "cut it," others were eager to voice their concern, some even claiming that he doesn’t appear to be "well groomed" with his current look. The sporting of long hair and a beard, some said, "ages" Seacrest, with many pleading, "please shave and get your hair cut." One person bluntly commented, "I prefer clean cut Ryan," with another writing, "at least comb it!" Another person said, "with the hair and beard you aged like 10 years so I would at BRING BACK THE OLD RYAN! CLEAN CUT AND WELL GROOMED."

Although Seacrest has been adhering to coronavirus guidelines and has been spending much of his time at home, he is still adding to his resume. Seacrest, last week, announced that he will be hosting ABC's The Disney Holiday Singalong, which is set to feature singers like Katy Perry, Michael Bublé, Adam Lambert and Pink, among many others. The special is set to air on the network on Nov. 30.

Seacrest's scruffier appearance and the new addition to his resume come amid controversy surrounding Ripa, who sparked concern among fans following what some felt was "extreme" behavior on Live. Discussion regarding her behavior was sparked after the talk show shared numerous clips to Instagram, with viewers sounding off in the comments. In one reply, somebody asked, "what has been wrong with Kelly the last couple of days," adding that Ripa has been "over the top" and has been "constantly talking" in "very hyper" speech. Another person said that Ripa was "really extreme on the show this morning,” making "it uncomfortable to watch." At this time, neither Ripa nor Seacrest have responded to the discussion.