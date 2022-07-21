Ruth Buzzi, 'Laugh-In' Star, Suffers 'Devastating Strokes'

Ruth Buzzi is "bedridden and incapacitated" after suffering several strokes, the Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In actress' husband Kent Perkins revealed Tuesday in a heartbreaking post to social media. Perkins shared a photo of his wife celebrating her 85th birthday with a piece of pie last year to the comedian's official Facebook page Tuesday, giving an update on her health.

"This photo was from nearly a year ago on Ruthie's birthday. She wants you to know she is not in pain and is aware you are sending your best wishes her way as she battles the results of devastating strokes that have left her bedridden and incapacitated," Perkins wrote alongside the photo. He continued that Buzzi can "still speak and understand" and "still recognizes all her friends and loved ones," noting, "I am reading to her your wonderful comments and she smiles."

Perkins added that he is currently "living with an attitude of gratitude for 43 years of marriage to my best friend, the greatest person I ever met, the one and only Ruth Buzzi," gushing of his bride, "Her love for others knows no bounds, and she has spent a lifetime making people smile." Perkins gave credit to his wife for "dealing with the situation bravely, and still with humor, believe it or not... and with the love of God in her heart and soul, she thanks you for being her friend. And for the love you've shown her continuously for the past six decades or more..."

He concluded simply, "Whatever happens, please know you have always been loved right back in return." Perkins' lengthier message came after Buzzi's Twitter published Monday simply, "Thank you for your love and friendship for all these years," leaving many of her fans wondering if something was going on with the star, who turns 86 on Sunday.

Buzzi is best known for her role as Gladys Ormphby in Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In, which cracked people up from 1967-1973, and earned her a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in 1973 and two Primetime Emmy nominations in 1969 and 1972. From 1993 to 2006, Buzzi also played Suzie Kabloozie on Sesame Street, and she also made appearances on The Dean Martin Show and The Berenstain Bears.