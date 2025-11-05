Russell Crowe Addresses Engagement Rumors

Don’t expect Russell Crowe to tie the knot anytime soon.

During a new 60 Minutes Australia interview this past Sunday, the 61-year-old Gladiator star addressed the engagement rumors between him and his new girlfriend Britney Theriot.

“All these reports keep coming out saying that Britney and I are engaged and I’m going to get married again. No,” he said to host Karl Stefanovic. “We are very, very good friends, and we have a wonderful relationship. My life is so joyous and happy at the moment — why ruin that with a wedding?”

Crowe then addressed his former nine-year marriage with his ex-wife, Danielle Spencer. “Why would I go through… I’ve been married once,” he said.

“I know how it can go and where it can go. So I don’t need to go to that place,” he said. “Do you know how romantic it is to be boyfriend and girlfriend? Wherever you are in the world, you know?… having that slight thing, that means you got to keep respecting each other and waking up with a smile.”

The two met on the set of Broken City in 2013, when Theriot was still an actress. She is now a real estate agent. Despite meeting all the way back then, the two never got together until 2020. They made their red carpet debut as a couple in 2022 at the premiere of Crowe’s movie Poker Face.

He continued by noting the two are “very happy, man. It’s a very positive life.”

“And we do — this is something that is fascinating to me — we do everything together,” he said. “But no, I’m not going to get married again. Doing it once is cool, great, you know. But I don’t want to do it again.”