Ruby Rose Hospitalized for Surgery Complications

✖

Ruby Rose had quite the saga being admitted to the emergency room after suffering serious complications from surgery. The Orange Is the New Black actress, 35, tearfully took to her Instagram Story Tuesday to explain how the COVID-19 pandemic made her hospitalization incredibly difficult but did not go into detail about the procedure from which she is recovering.

"I just wanted to sort out some live stuff and some health stuff and some house stuff and all the good things," Rose said of returning to Instagram amid her publicly-stated social media break. The Australian actress continued, "I did have a procedure and I had to have surgery, but it was fine and the surgery went well. But then I had a few complications and I had to go to the emergency room to go to the hospital."

When she finally realized she needed to be transported to the hospital, she called an ambulance, but it "took hours to find a hospital that would be able to take me or anyone." Rose started to cry as she explained that the emergency rooms were "rejecting taking people" because of the overloaded resources, even though her case was "quite serious."

"We stuck it out for a little bit longer and we were lucky enough to get accepted by a hospital after a bit of a standoff," Rose explained of how she eventually was admitted. When she was taken to the hospital, Rose said that "everyone was amazing" and that "all the front-liners are amazing." The DJ continued with an emotional plea for her fans to get the COVID-19 vaccine if they are able in order to stay safe and keep others safe as well.

"Please stay safe, try to keep everyone safe. Get vaccinated if you can, please," she concluded. "It's just… it doesn't need to be this hard for everyone and I just can't imagine all the other people that are having way more, way, way more serious situations happening right now." Rose added she planned on continuing her social media break but was "sending everyone love" amid her absence: "I love you all and take care of yourselves."

COVID-19 numbers are beginning to increase across the United States due to the highly transmissible Delta variant, which is now the most common strain in the country, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises. The increase in cases is largely made up of unvaccinated individuals.