Royal Wedding: Why James Corden Dressed as King Henry VIII for Reception

The Late Late Show host James Corden reportedly showed up to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s evening wedding reception Saturday night dressed as King Henry VIII.

A guest told PEOPLE that Corden was the last person to arrive at the party, which he hosted. Corden changed into the costume between the wedding and the reception.

“James Corden came in last, arriving in a Henry VIII costume, saying he didn’t know what to wear to a royal wedding,” the guest said. “He had taken notes all the way through the day. He was making quips about that.”

Although only about 200 of Harry and Markle’s closest friends and family went to the evening reception, several details about the wild party have surfaced thanks to guests talking to media outlets. According to one report, Corden’s hosting duties included introducing a dance-off between Harry, his older brother Prince William and their father, Prince Charles.

“James Corden did his best to entertain and it went down an absolute treat. He even compered a dance-off between Harry, Charles and William,” a source told The Sun. “Everyone was laughing because it’s something no one expected. Meghan and her mum also joined in. Then everyone danced, which really kicked off the party.”

By Monday, Corden was back in Los Angeles for The Late Late Show. He told the audience he was fighting allergies during the ceremony, thanks to all the flowers spread throughout St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

“The worst part of the ceremony for me was there was flowers everywhere, the most beautiful flowers you’ve ever seen. And I get quite bad allergies if I’m in such close proximity to flowers, so for a lot of the ceremony, I just needed to sneeze,” Corden told his audience. “Right at the point when the archbishop was saying, ‘If anyone knows of any reason…’ and I was like, ‘Please don’t sneeze. Please don’t sneeze.’”

Corden said he had to do “one of those internal sneezes” to avoid sneezing during the ceremony.

Aside from his personal battle with allergies, Corden said the wedding was “lovely.”

“It was one of the most beautiful ceremonies I’ve ever been to. It was gorgeous, it was a whole affair, it was happy, it was joyous, it was uplifting,” Corden said.

Corden will soon be heading back to his native England for a week of Late Late Show episodes next month. CBS announced on Thursday that Corden will host four episodes taped at Central Hall Westminster from June 18-21. This year’s guests will include Cate Blanchett, Orlando Bloom, Niall Horan, Cher and Foo Fighters.

As for King Henry VIII, he ruled England from 1509 to 1547 and is best known for his six marriages.