Royal Wedding: Meghan Markle’s ‘Suits’ Co-Stars Reveal Behind-the-Scenes Snaps From Reception

Meghan Markle’s Suits co-stars were among those present at her royal wedding over the weekend, and the crew shared snaps from behind-the-scenes.

Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams, Rick Hoffman, Sarah Rafferty and Gina Torres all appear on the USA series alongside Markle, and they were all in attendance for her wedding to Britain’s Prince Harry on May 19.

Many of them took the opportunity to share the experience with their social media followers, posting a number of photos and videos from the big reception.

Scroll down to see a collection of the posts for a behind-the-scenes look at the elegant Royal Wedding!

Gabriel Macht

Gabriel Macht plays shark-lawyer Harvey Spector on Suits, and he suited up for Markle’s big day.

“Congrats to Meghan and Prince Harry on your nuptials,” Macht wrote in an Instagram post from the wedding. “Enjoyed meeting many of your family and friends and an incredible honor to be a part of the whole celebration.”

Jacinda Barrett

Jacinda Barrett is an Australian actress who is married to Gabriel Macht and also appears in a recurring role on Suits.

She attended the lavish royal wedding wearing a beautiful maroon dress and purple hat.

Patrick J. Adams

Markle may have married Prince Harry in real life, but her love interest on Suits, Mike Ross, is played by Patrick J. Adams.

Adams did not miss a chance to see his co-star walk down the aisle on he big day!

Rick Hoffman

Rick Hoffman plays Louis Litt on Suits, and this weekend he made the 8-hour flight to England to see Markle, his friend and co-star, get married.

In an Instagram post, Hoffman gushed that “it was a dream to share this once in a lifetime experience” of celebrating “Meghan and Harry’s wedding.”

Macht and Barrett

Macht and Barrett shared a couple-selfie from the big event, posing for the camera and looking on lovingly.

While Markle and Harry have just now tied the knot, Macht and Barrett have actually been married since 2004.

Adams and Bellisario

Joining Adams for Markle’s big day was his wife Bellisario.

Bellisario is an actress herself, having starred in shows such as Pretty Little Liars and also in a couple episodes of Suits.

Suits Crew

In one of the behind-the-scenes photos shared by Hoffman from the wedding, a number of the Suits cast can be seen posing for the camera.

“The greatest weekend ever with the most fun group of pals,” Hoffman wrote in a caption on the post.

The Wedding Guests

At one point, Hoffman shared a video from the grounds of Windsor Castle.

At one point, Hoffman shared a video from the grounds of Windsor Castle.

The quick clip showed a number of other wedding guests, including some of the Suits cast members.

Rick Hoffman Explains His Ceremony “Face”

Finally, in one post shared following the ceremony, Hoffman jokingly explained that meme photo of him that was going around.

Finally, in one post shared following the ceremony, Hoffman jokingly explained that meme photo of him that was going around.

According to the actor, the face he was caught on camera making was due to him smelling some “halitosis” breathe of someone nearby.