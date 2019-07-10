Rosie O’Donnell Admits She Is Worried About Tom Cruise Amid Scientology Revelations

Rosie O’Donnell recently admitted that she is worried about Tom Cruise, amid Scientology revelations that have emerged over the last few years. While appearing on Andy Cohen‘s Radio Andy SiriusXM show, a listener called in and asked O’Donnell if her opinion of Cruise has change. The former talk show host replied by saying, “I would say that Leah Remini is like a superhero, honest to God. What she has done to blow the lid off that Scientology. There was a time years ago…where when anyone tried to make a documentary they were sued and they were followed. It was like a creepy, bad mafia, Scientology.”

She then got around to explaining, “So, since seeing all the documentaries, it does make me worry about him and his life.”

“I’ve always has a little ‘ick’ factor with Scientology,” O’Donnell confessed. “[But] he’s never brought it up to me. We’ve never spoken about it. He keeps it very private. it’s not like he tries to convert people.”

Lastly, she explained that Cruise still sends her birthday and Christmas gifts every year, adding, “He’s really a classy dude.”

Remini is most well-known for co-starring with Kevin James on the beloved CBS sitcom The King of Queens, but in recent years the ex-Scientologist has become an outspoken critic of the religious group.

She currently co-produces and hosts the Emmy Award winning A&E documentary series, Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath.

Remini has also been outspoken against Cruise specifically. During a 2017 Reddit AMA she was asked if she thought he was a “good” person, and she replied with a resounding”No!”

“Just going to get straight to it, no,” she continued. “There is a public persona of the guy who looks at you directly in the eye and shakes your hand and hugs you and is an attentive person to you and there’s the person behind the mask who is a completely different person.”

“Someone could say we all have that — what we are to the public and who we are behind the scenes, but the people who are around Tom and work for Tom, not even people who are Scientologists, they will say he is diabolical,” Remini went on to say.

“People who’ve worked with me will say I can be an a— all actors can be. That is different. He’s very similar to David Miscavige, they could be twins,” she finally said, comparing Cruise to the Church of Scientology’s head leader.