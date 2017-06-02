Roseanne Slays Kathy Griffin (Again) On Twitter Regarding Barron Trump

Roseanne Barr isn’t one to mince words, and the sitcom star is blasting comedienne Kathy Griffin (for the second time this week) in defense of President Donald Trump’s son, Barron Trump.

two of my grandsons r Barron Trump’s age. I would slap the fuck out of any bitch or any prick who upset them-trust me on that. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 31, 2017

The Roseanne star was referring to the highly controversial image from Kathy Griffin’s latest photoshoot that shows her holding up a decapitated, bloody model of Donald Trump’s head.

Shortly after her sharing her message about slapping Kathy Griffin, Roseanne was met by a swift response from her Twitter fans and followers. Many commenters echoed Roseanne’s sentiment saying that they have the same reaction if someone upset their grandchildren. One person even wanted to see Roseanne and Kathy Griffin in a physical altercation.

YOU ARE SO REAL I WOULD DO THE SAME THING — donna (@donna2028) May 31, 2017

No child should ever be a target for abuse. He is not his father. — Redcoat Raider (@RedcoatRaider) June 1, 2017

Oh Lord I’d love to see Roseanne take Griffin to the Octogan!!! — Richard Tilley (@rtracingstables) May 31, 2017

As for Barron Trump, the youngster reportedly believed that the gruesome image was real and that something horrible happened to his father. Barron was watching TV at home with his mother when the Kathy Griffin photo appeared on the screen. Barron reportedly panicked and screamed “Mommy, Mommy!”

Donald Trump confirmed via Twitter that his son was horrified over the incident.

The former Apprentice star tweeted: “Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!”

Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

Earlier this week, Roseanne Barr slammed Kathy Griffin for posing in such an insensitive picture session. However, Roseanne’s reaction wasn’t just outrage. She believed that Griffin’s stunt distracted the media’s attention from what is a more important issue in her opinion.

On Tuesday evening, Roseanne tweeted: “Kathy Griffin misdirects everyone away from #SethRich.”

kathy griffin misdirects everyone away from #SethRich — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 31, 2017

For those who don’t know, Seth Rich is the 27-year-old Democratic National Committee employee who was fatally shot in the Bloomingdale neighborhood of Washington D.C. last year. The circumstances surrounding his death have led some to believe that there was foul play involved in his murder.