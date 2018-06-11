Roseanne Barr Stops to Smell Her Roses After Show Cancellation

Things have slowed down considerably for Roseanne Barr. Ever since her sitcom was canceled last month following her racist tweet, she’s been photographed outside her Salt Lake City home; in some photos captured last week, she stops to smell the roses — literally.

In the pictures from Thursday, Barr didn’t look very happy as she clipped rosebuds and gardened at her Utah home. She walked outside in bare feet, a pair of jeans and a white tank top.

The photos came a few days before it was reported the 65-year-old may try to halt any production of a Roseanne spinoff that doesn’t bare her or her character’s name. Rumors have been swirling about ABC starting up a new show in the Roseanne world featuring some of the sitcom’s actors — just without Barr herself. While ABC has not yet announced official plans for a spinoff, it would likely feature many cast and crew members who worked on the original Roseanne sitcom and its reboot.

But Barr could potentially try to halt production of such a show, given her financial stake in the original show. Former showrunner and producer Whitney Cummings, who left the reboot before it was canceled, called any potential spinoff that would financially benefit Barr a “bad move.”

Cummings told TMZ that she’s still “pissed off” about the show’s demise, saying she doesn’t even like to think about Barr or a spinoff.

“I have too many gray hairs in my head from this experience. I’m doing my own thing and trying to make my own show and doing standup. I’m just trying to heal from the whole thing and make sense of it all. I was just as horrified as everybody else and really heartbroken about it,” she said.

“I don’t even know what to say other than it’s a real shame for everyone. All the cast and crew are so proud of all the work we did,” Cummings said.

Cummings isn’t the only crew member to lash out at Barr following the show’s cancellation. Sara Gilbert, who played Darlene Conner, the daughter of Barr’s character, opened up about the debacle last week from her co-host position on CBS’ The Talk.

“I am proud of the show we made. The show has always been about diversity, love and inclusion. And it’s sad to see it end that way,” Gilbert said. “I’m sad for the people who lost their jobs in the process. However, I stand by the decision ABC made.”

Barr has since apologized for her controversial tweet as well as defended herself.