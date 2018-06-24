Roseanne Barr Posts First Photo After ‘The Conners’ Gets Greenlight from ABC

Roseanne Barr has posted her first photo since the announcement that The Conners has been given a greenlight from ABC.

In the photo, Barr is sitting down to dinner with her family a flashing a “thumbs up” at the camera, as reported by The Blast.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The post is presumably a sign from the comedian that she is doing fine since the spinoff of her series, which will star most of the other Roseanne cast members except her, was revealed to be official.

Moments after ABC announced they were rebooting “Roseanne” once again, @TheRealRoseanne was seen surrounding herself with the family who will always have her back. https://t.co/zwIn5enCaG — The Blast (@TheBlastNews) June 22, 2018

As has been recently reported, Barr and the producers of the show were able to come to an agreement that would allow them to move forward with the spinoff while also minimizing or erasing any residual financial benefit to the actress.

“I regret the circumstances that have caused me to be removed from Roseanne,” Barr said in a previous statement. “I agreed to the settlement in order that 200 jobs of beloved cast and crew could be saved, and I wish the best for everyone involved.”

The Roseanne revival was canceled back in May after backlash over a racist tweet that Barr posted and deleted. ABC announced that the series had been canceled due to the post, and almost immediately speculation began that a spinoff could be a possibility.

Now that possibility has become a reality with The Conners (a working title for now), a spinoff of the Roseanne revival that will focus on the rest of the Conner family as they grapple with “a sudden turn of events.” Many have speculated that this means Barr’s character will be killed off, but that is unconfirmed.

A number of Roseanne fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the news, with a large portion of the fanbase seemingly thrilled with the development.

So. The Conners. HELL YES. — J (@soihaveaconcern) June 22, 2018

“I can’t say that I’m all that surprised by this. The show was a hit. The problem was Roseanne herself. I really think that the rest of the cast can carry a show on their own very well,” one fan said. “Now this I will watch!”

While many of the other cast members do not appear to have commented publicly on the announcement, Roseanne newcomer — and Shameless veteran — Emma Kenney did make a brief statement, saying that she is “very excited” about coming back to The Conners.