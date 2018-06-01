Roseanne Barr Offers ‘One More Apology and Prayers for Healing’

Roseanne Barr posted a long list of tweets on Thursday, with many of them asking for forgiveness for the racial tweet she posted on Monday that resulted in Roseanne‘s cancellation.

Her final tweet was a message to all the people involved in the series cancellation with one final apology.

Videos by PopCulture.com

I end by offering everyone involved one more apology and prayers for healing of our divided nation. Tomorrow is Shabbat and I will continue to pray that everything for everyone goes forward & ends well for all. signing off twitter for a while. love u guys! — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) June 1, 2018

“I end by offering everyone involved one more apology and prayers for healing of our divided nation,” Barr wrote. “Tomorrow is Shabbat and I will continue to pray that everything for everyone goes forward & ends well for all. signing off twitter for a while. love u guys.”

Barr’s initial tweet that sparked the week-long scandal was a racist comment made about former Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett.

“Muslim brotherhood & Planet of the Apes had a baby = vj,” Barr wrote on Monday.

By the end of the day, ABC had announced they were pulling the plug on her highly-rated sitcom, leading to her tweeting out a number of statements and apologies in the days that followed.

By Thursday, her tweets had become more and more apologetic. She openly apologized to her cast members, including Michael Fishman whom she had accused of throwing her “under the bus” days prior.

“To michael fishman and sara gilbert: I forgive u both, love u both, just wish u could have called me personally 2 talk rather than do it in a public arena,” Barr tweeted. “I understand, tho. It’s ok.”

She also tweeted out about her Jewish faith, asking for God’s help in multiple posts.

“I ask God [to] help me use this bad experience [to] move in [to] a better place where I can be more useful to help suffering people who are homeless battered & hopeless in this world, everywhere,” she wrote. “Thank [you] God [for] comforting me.”

“These [are] the four steps in repentence: admitting you were wrong, making restitution, asking forgiveness from those u have hurt & at last, cracking open your heart in deep sorrow and remorse, where tears flow,” she continued.

She also openly admitted to begging to the higher-ups at ABC not to cancel Roseanne.

“I begged Ben Sherwood at ABC [to] let me apologize & make amends,” Barr tweeted. “I begged them not to cancel the show. I told them I was willing to do anything & asked [for] help in making things right. I’d worked doing publicity4 them 4free for weeks, traveling, thru bronchitis. I begged [for] [people’s] jobs.”