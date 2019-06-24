Roseanne Barr Follows ‘Roseanne’ Controversy With Comedy Tour Alongside Andrew Dice Clay

Roseanne Barr is following up her Roseanne controversy by going on a comedy tour alongside Andrew Dice Clay.

The tour announcement was made on Clay’s Instagram page, with the added reveal that it is titled the “Mr. & Mrs. America” tour.

In a photo attached to the announcement, an Uncle Sam hat is painted on Clay’s head and Barr has the Statue of Liberty crown behind her.

Barr made headlines last year when her iconic sitcom was canceled after she made what was seen as a racially insensitive comment toward former Obama Administration adviser Valerie Jarrett on Twitter.

She claimed the comment was not meant to be racial, but many — including her home network, ABC — saw it differently.

While many came out against Barr after her comment, Clay has actually stuck by her and defended her. “She’s a comic because she’s wacky,” he previously told Fox News when asked what his thoughts on the controversy were.

“I’ve known her since we were kids. When people ask about what she said, I say, ‘She’s a comic!’ We gotta stop policing comedians. This is America!” he added.

In March, Clay brought Barr with him to do stand-up in Las Vegas. He says that he faced some criticism over it, but that he was proud to have done it.

“I was given a little flak about this, a little bulls—, when I pulled her onstage at the Laugh Factory in Vegas, but we’ve been friends for 30 years,” he explained.

“America really needs to lighten up and not worry about the words comedians use because it’s all we have. There’s clean stuff and there’s street stuff. I’m a street guy because I tell it like it is,” Clay continued. “I’m living it more now than I have for a really long time. My shows have been longer, my material is fresher. With these shows, I can do as long as I want because it’s one show a night.”

At this time, no dates have been announced, but tickets will reportedly go on sale the first week of July.