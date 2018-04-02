Roseanne Reveals Dreadlocks Throwback Photo

Roseanne Barr is throwing it back to 2011.

The 65-year-old television icon took to Twitter throw it back to the year 2011 when she was sporting a full head of dreadlocks. “Me with dreds 2011,” she captioned the image, which shows her smiling for the camera.

Me with dreds 2011 pic.twitter.com/nvcc0DrsZm — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) March 6, 2018

The post was quickly met by fans eager to comment on the look, most of whom supported it.

“I have to tell you Roseanne, you age so well … you just keep getting more beautiful, I would like to know how you do that,” one person commented.

I have to tell you Roseanne, you age so well … you just keep getting more beautiful, I would like to know how you do that ! LOL — Jeff Spice (@Jeffery_Spice) March 6, 2018

“You are rocking those dreds,” wrote another.

You are rocking those dreads!! So eager for your new show. God bless you!! pic.twitter.com/qUBLkYWY1s — Psilicyborg (@ab5cd3f533d140e) March 6, 2018

While Barr may not be sporting dreadlocks anymore, she has been throwing it back to old times with ABC’s revival of Roseanne, the popular sitcom that had a nearly decade-long run, airing from 1989 until 1997.

The nine-episode 10th season of Roseanne, set nearly 21 years after the end of the show’s ninth season, features most of the original cast, including Barr, John Goodman, Sara Gilbert and Laurie Metcalf.

During the two premiere episodes, viewers quickly got resolution to Dan’s “death,” met Roseanne and Dan’s grandchildren, including “gender creative” grandson Mark, and found out how the show introduced the two Beckys to each other.

Premiering on March 27 with two back-to-back episodes, the reboot scored big, bringing home a rating of 5.1 in the 18-49 demographic, the biggest rating for a TV comedy in recent years., and grabbing 18.1 million viewers. It also proved to be most popular in middle America.

Just days after the premiere, ABC officially announced that the revival was being renewed for a second season.

“We’re thrilled that America has welcomed the Conner family back into their homes. The show is as fresh and relevant today as it was when it left the air 21 years ago. We can’t wait to see what the Roseanne team has in store for next year,” Channing Dungey, the president of ABC Entertainment, said in a statement.

Roseanne airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.