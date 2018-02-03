Rose McGowan Blames Audience for ‘Verbal Assault’ at Book Signing, Claims a Cult Is out to Get Her

Rose McGowan’s diatribe at a Wednesday night book signing didn’t end on stage. The actress-turned-activist continued her battle with the powers that be on Twitter over the next several days.

A trans woman spoke up from the back of the room at McGowan’s book signing in New York City on Wednesday, in what McGowan is now calling a “verbal assault” paid for by “The Cult of Complicity” which wishes to keep her silent.

The woman who spoke up on Wednesday wanted McGowan to address remarks she made on RuPaul’s What’s The Tee? podcast back in July, which some perceived as transphobic.

“You said that we, as trans women, are not like regular women,” the audience member said. “What have you done for trans women?”

Eventually, the accuser was led from the building by security chanting “this is white cis feminism!” McGowan was enraged by the call-out. She screamed for some time after the woman was gone and nearly broke down in tears. She concluded by saying “isn’t this boring? Isn’t everybody bored?”

It didn’t end there, though. On Thursday night, as media coverage of the incident spread and the video went viral, McGowan got on Twitter to weigh in again.

“Break down my a—,” she wrote, “just sick of labels and stupidity.”

On Friday afternoon, McGowan announced that all of her signing and meet-and-greets were cancelled following the public confrontation. That’s also when she first floated the idea that the person who went after her was a paid by her detractors.

“I am canceling upcoming public appearances because I have given enough,” McGowan wrote. “I have given beauty, in return I was VERBALLY ASSAULTED for two full minutes [Barnes and Noble] by an actor paid to verbally assault a woman who has been terrorized by your system. And no ONE in that room did anything.”

“And everyone from my publicists, (sic) assistants, managers and every person sitting in their chairs frozen by their weakness, a weakness called COMPLICITY. The truth is you all failed me. Again. And again. And again,” she tweeted.

“I would like an apology from the manager of the Union Square [Barnes and Noble Union Square NY] and all security people,” she added later in the day. “And the audience, who did nothing and let the paid verbal assault of an assaulted woman happen. Cool?”

After that, McGowan began retweeting and responding to articles written about the whole ordeal, calling journalists “scum” and suggesting that they were “paid to smear” her.

Finally, McGowan posted a screenshot of a tweet containing several more screenshots, claiming to have identified the trans woman who began the whole thing by calling out at McGowan’s book signing. The unconfirmed reports name the woman as Andi Dier, further claiming that she’s known in the New York area as a serial sexual predator.

“The Cult of Complicity — those I call out are after me,” she wrote. “This is the monster who was paid to violate me publicly. An aggressive two minutes long assault on a long abused woman who is simply trying to change the world and make it better.”

McGowan’s replies are filled with people debating the issue from every angle, though no consensus can be reached.