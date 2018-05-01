Rose McGowan Poses Topless to ‘Take a Breath’ Amid Harvey Weinstein Fight

In a photo recently posted to her Instagram, a topless Rose McGowan encouraged her fans to “take a breath” amidst a major fight with Harvey Weinstein.

The photo shows the actress relaxing in a bathtub outside, with her chest fully exposed to the elements. Notably, anything sensitive is blurred out, which keeps the photo from being too risque for Instagram.

Videos by PopCulture.com

McGowan, who is also donning a head-wrap and sunglasses, captioned the photo, “take a breath.”

As has been widely reported, McGowan has been engaged in a major battle with Weinstein, a disgraced Hollywood executive who has been accused of sexually assaulting and sexually harassing numerous women over many years.

Back in March, McGowan took the fight to social media, recording and posting a message for Weinstein on his birthday.

In the clip shared on her Twitter account, McGowan filmed a selfie video in which she said, “Happy Birthday, Harvey Weinstein. I told you we’d be coming. I told you 20 years ago if I heard of you doing this to another girl or woman we would come for you… I would come for you.”

“Happy f—ing Birthday. From all of us,” McGowan added. She the winked and nodded her head, and finally whispered, “We win.”

A message to Harvey Weinstein on his birthday #RoseArmy pic.twitter.com/YP61rONbjg — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) March 20, 2018

McGowan has been an outspoken leader of the Me Too Movement, having claimed that she was assaulted by Weinstein on multiple occasions when she was younger.

She has, however, found herself at the center of controversial situations lately, one of them being an explosive argument and subsequent breakdown during a recent public appearance.

The confrontation started while McGowan was attending a book signing event at a Barnes & Noble in New York City.

An audience member stood up and very bluntly addressed McGowan’s 2017 appearance on Ru Paul’s podcast, “What’s the Tee?”. The actress’ interview was somewhat controversial as some of her statements were perceived to suggest that she didn’t consider trans women to be real women.

“I have a suggestion. Talk about what you said on RuPaul. Trans women are dying and you said that we, as trans women, are not like regular women. We get raped more often. We go through domestic violence more often,” the woman said.

She continued by saying, “There was a trans woman killed here a few blocks [away]. I have been followed home —,” but it was at this point that McGowan interrupted her.

“Hold on. So am I. We are the same. My point was, we are the same. There’s an entire show called ID channel, a network, dedicated to women getting abused, murdered, sexualized, violated, and you’re a part of that, too, sister. It’s the same,” McGowan fired back.

“You do nothing for them. Trans women are in men’s prisons. And what have you done for them?” the woman asked. “What have you done for women?” McGowan inquired back.

The exchange between the two women reportedly turned into a shouting match, according to Page Six, with the audience member eventually being escorted away by security.