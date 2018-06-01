Rose McGowan Storms off Her Show When Asked If Harvey Weinstein ‘Opened Hollywood Doors’

Rose McGowan recently stormed off her show after being asked if Harvey Weinstein “opened Hollywood doors” for her.

In a clip from Citizen Rose, the actress is visiting her friend and fellow #MeToo movement leader, Asia Argento, while also meeting with a group of supporters.

“It makes my heart happy that Asia has somewhere to go for women that support,” McGowan says to the group. “That’s something that for me, has been fundamentally not there.”

At one point, one of the women asks her if she thinks that Weinstein helped to “open the doors of Hollywood” for her, to which McGowan replied that she was offended and stormed off.

McGowan has been an outspoken leader of the #MeToo movement, having claimed that she was assaulted by Weinstein on multiple occasions when she was younger.

She has, however, found herself at the center of a number of controversial situations lately, one of them being an explosive argument and subsequent breakdown during a recent public appearance.

The confrontation started while McGowan was attending a book signing event at a Barnes & Noble in New York City.

An audience member stood up and very bluntly addressed McGowan’s 2017 appearance on Ru Paul’s podcast, “What’s the Tee?”. The actress’ interview was somewhat controversial as some of her statements were perceived to suggest that she didn’t consider trans women to be real women.

“I have a suggestion. Talk about what you said on RuPaul. Trans women are dying and you said that we, as trans women, are not like regular women. We get raped more often. We go through domestic violence more often,” the woman said.

She continued by saying, “There was a trans woman killed here a few blocks [away]. I have been followed home —,” but it was at this point that McGowan interrupted her.

“Hold on. So am I. We are the same. My point was, we are the same. There’s an entire show called ID channel, a network, dedicated to women getting abused, murdered, sexualized, violated, and you’re a part of that, too, sister. It’s the same,” McGowan fired back.

“You do nothing for them. Trans women are in men’s prisons. And what have you done for them?” the woman asked. “What have you done for women?” McGowan inquired back.

The exchange between the two women reportedly turned into a shouting match, according to Page Six, with the audience member eventually being escorted away by security.