Rose McGowan Slams Justin Timberlake for ‘Fake’ Time’s Up Support

Rose McGowan has been a very outspoken member of the Me Too movement and she recently slammed Justin Timberlake’s support of Time’s Up a “fake.”

In an interview on The View, McGown criticized the pop-singer by saying, “Then there’s Justin Timberlake hashtagging ‘My wife looks hot tonight hashtag Time’s Up hashtag I just did a movie with Woody Allen.’ So come on, it is fake. I wish it weren’t — I wish everybody were good.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

As was previously reported McGowan also added, “I’m sorry to puncture your heroes, but sometimes these heroes need to be better.”

EW reports that in a separate interview McGowan continued throwing shade at Timberlake saying that his Tweet using the Time’s Up hashtag “felt really wrong.”

“When I tweeted about it, people think I’m sitting there in a rage, ‘Grrr.’ I was crying. I know that town, I know these people, I know what they do. I know what they were saying at that black dress meeting,” she added.

As she suggested in her initial comment, McGowan’s issue with Timberlake supporting the Me Too and Time’s Up movements stems from him starring in the 2017 film Wonder Wheel, which was written and directed by controversial filmmaker Woody Allen.

Allen has been accused of sexual assault by his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow.

In addition to speaking about Timberlake and Allen, McGowan also spoke about the alleged rape she suffered by disgraced Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein, and the subsequent impact it had on her life.

“Anybody who is attacked, you just leave your body, and everything happens so fast and so slow, because this wasn’t the plan,” McGowan said, according to THR.

“What people don’t understand is that part of you, a big part of you dies. Who you were dies,” she later added. “You have to get that dead body out of you. It’s really sucky that you got stolen and don’t get to be who you were. But you can reform.”

One thing McGowan did not address was her 2017 felony cocaine arrest which stemmed from an incident earlier in the year where the actress lost her wallet while getting off a plane in Washington D.C. and when cleaning crews discovered it they reportedly found two small baggies of cocaine inside, along with the actress’ medical marijuana card.

Following the arrest, McGowan claimed that she believed the drugs to have been planted on her.

“Depending on when and where the wallet was lost, individuals other than Ms. McGowan had access to the wallet for somewhere between approximately 5 hours 40 minutes and more than 11 hours,” her lawyer wrote on her behalf.