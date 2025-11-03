Rock Musician Dies on His Birthday After Long Illness: RIP to Scott Sorry

The Wildhearts rocker Scott Sorry has died following a long battle with brain cancer. He was 47.

Sorry, born Gerard Engelter, died Thursday on his 47th birthday, according to a post on the bassist’s official website.

“We’re heartbroken to share that Scott Sorry has passed away after a long and incredibly brave fight with brain cancer,” the notice read. “Scott passed away on his 47th birthday, October 30th, 2025.”

Ginger and Scott Sorry of The Wildhearts perform at Academy on December 19, 2007 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage)

The tribute continued, “After being diagnosed with Glioblastoma back in 2018, Scott refused to let it define him. He outlived every Doctors expectation (sic), turning months into years, and even made it back to the UK in 2022 for a tour — something that meant the world to him. He was so grateful to be able to play again, to see so many familiar faces and to personally thank so many of you that had supported him through it all.”

“We’re devastated beyond words, but there’s comfort in knowing he’s finally free from pain,” the post went on. “His strength, humour, and heart will stay with us forever.”

Born in Philadelphia, Pa., Sorry began playing with the U.S. punk band Amen on their 2003 Join Or Die tour, staying with the band until late 2005, when he announced his exit. He went on to replace Nikki Sixx in a brief stint with Brides of Destruction, where he met future bandmate, Ginger Wildheart, before joining the British rock band in 2006.

Sorry played with The Wildhearts through 2009, when the band went on hiatus, and while he didn’t rejoin the group when they reformed in 2012 due to family commitments, he did reunite with his bandmates in 2014 for a UK tour.

Scott Sorry of The Wildhearts performs at Manchester Academy on April 10, 2014 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage)

In late 2017, Sorry underwent brain tumor surgery, and in early 2018, he announced that he had been diagnosed with glioblastoma, a highly invasive form of brain cancer.

“We got the diagnosis back and it’s not great,” he wrote on Facebook in January 2018. “They call it Glioblastoma. It’s an incredibly tough to treat cancer. (you have no idea how good it feels to get that off my chest) . It’s one of those that doesn’t have many success stories.”

“It’s scary s–t and I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t scared,” he continued. “But I’ve been scared before and I’m still here. I have this beautiful family, these amazing friends, and an incredible life that I’m going to fight my ass off for.”

Sorry went on, “Yeah, the news sucks, but it won’t break me. I’m not going to cry about it. I’m not going to ‘poor me’ about it. I’m going to Love harder, appreciate more, and get rid of any negativity left in me. I didn’t make it this far to lay down and cry so I don’t want anyone else to do that either. No [pity] parties. I’m taking this S.O.B. on full force.”

Sorry is survived by his wife, Hanni, and his three children — River, Ryder and Rörik. A GoFundMe for his family has been set up here.