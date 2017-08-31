Robert Pattinson Makes Bizarre Onscreen Transformation For New Movie ‘Good Time’

The five films of the Twilight Saga solidified Robert Pattinson as an A-list star, and gave fans a very specific image of his appearance that he seems set on shattering with his new movie.

As reported by The Daily Mail, in the newly released trailer for Good Time, Pattinson has set aside his "clean shaven, bed-head hair" look and traded it in for a scruffy goatee and a bleach blonde mop top.

He also appears to have dropped a lot of weight as well, as his frame seems significantly slimmer.

The blonde hair doesn't seem to be a constant look throughout the film, as it's only briefly shown in the trailer, but even without it Pattinson still definitely does not look like Edward Cullen any longer.

Speaking about filming in his new look, Robert said, "We shot an entire movie on the streets of New York, and not even a single person took a cell phone picture. It was crazy."

Earlier this year, Robert starred alongside Charlie Hunnam in The Lost City of Z, and in that film he also donned a look that was a far cry from his Twilight days.

In The Lost City of Z, Pattinson had long, messy hair and a full beard. "Complete physical transformation" seems to be what he's looking for in a role these days.

Below is the official synopsis for Good Time:

"After a botched bank robbery lands his younger brother in prison, Constantine 'Connie' Nikas (Robert Pattinson) embarks on a twisted odyssey through the city's underworld in an increasingly desperate—and dangerous—attempt to get his brother Nick (Benny Safdie) out of jail. Over the course of one adrenalized night, Connie finds himself on a mad descent into violence and mayhem as he races against the clock to save his brother and himself, knowing their lives hang in the balance."

Good Time debuted at the Cannes film festival to a standing ovation that lasted six minutes and is already garnering Oscar buzz.

It is scheduled to hit theaters in the U.S. on August 11.