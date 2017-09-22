Kim Kardashian’s Father Didn’t Approve of Her First Husband for Unacceptable Reason

Before Kris Humphries or Kanye West, Kim Kardashian married music producer Damon Thomas in 2000, when she was 20 years old, and the pair were married until 2004.

In his new book, The Kardashians: An American Drama, author Jerry Oppenheimer claimed that Kardashian’s father, Robert Kardashian, who passed away in 2003, was conflicted over her marriage and would have preferred his daughter to be with a white man.

A close friend of Robert’s alleged that the Kardashian family patriarch had “gone ballistic” when he learned about his daughter’s marriage, according to a piece by Oppenheimer in the Daily Mail.

The article alleges that Kardashian kept the marriage a secret from her father until her sister Kourtney spilled the beans. Oppenheimer claims that Kardashian kept her marriage secret because she was angry with her father for being part of O.J. Simpson’s defense team, as Kardashian, her mother and siblings all believed Simpson was guilty of murdering Nicole Simpson and Ron Goldman.

“I know these black guys and I’ve known them all my life, and I know they love white p***y,” Robert reportedly told the friend.

“O.J. always brags about how much he and those guys get. The problem is my kids are liberal, maybe too liberal, and I have no one to blame but myself because I introduced them to Uncle O.J. and others, and they always felt comfortable with them,” he added.

The friend noted, “It was my sense, my perception that Robert would have preferred Kimmy to be with a white guy.”

As of today, all of the Kardashian children, excluding eldest daughter Kourtney, have been in high-profile relationships with black partners.

A Kardashian insider told Oppenheimer of his daughters’ current and past relationships.

“Robert would be rolling over in his grave. I think he firmly believed that the black guys he knew like O.J. strictly went after white women for sex, and that angered him,” the insider said.

“But Robert was definitely not a racist. He was a good Christian, a born-again Christian,” the source added.

