There’s A New Twist With Rob Kardashian And ‘Fake Girlfriend’ Mehgan James

Rob Kardashians’ “fake girlfriend,” Bad Girls Club star Mehgan James, allegedly had her team plant the false story that she was dating the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star in order to boost her social media popularity.

According to TMZ sources, James was the mastermind behind the entire story. The publication claims that “Mehgan’s ‘team’ contacted a bunch of media outlets planting the story.” James’ alleged goal in the stunt was to “spread her name, grow her following.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Later on Monday, James, who also starred in Basketball Wives, took to Instagram to slam the claims that she purposefully planted the story.

“Ok Look. This is getting ridiculous ! And the fact that it’s Monday and YALL are STILL talkin about this is beyond me,” James said, according to E! News. “So since you guys wanna talk, let’s talk.”

Up Next: Rob Kardashian Reveals He Is Not Dating Mehgan James: ‘Not True Never Even Met Her’

James then numbered off several points that she wanted to make clear to her followers.

“1) I did not fake anything . Like I said I never confirmed that I was dating rob . Any one that asked I told them it was not true . AND not to mention , the media is trying to make me look like the villain here when THEY are the ones who pieced together a story with no receipts. It takes two people to fake a relationship, any one who fakes a relationship by themselves is a complete idiot !!”

“2) I’ve been working in entertainment since I was 18 I’ve done a multitude of Tv shows as well as a couple films. As well as have had over half a million social media followers over two years … OH wait, I have a college degree and Am a vendor for one of the MOST POPULAR clothing companies online right now so for FAME? Ya’ll are REACHING!”

“3) During the duration of this rumor I asked a couple friends that I know in PR what to do & they told me the best thing to do is not say anything, don’t entertain it and it will go away.”

More: Khloe Kardashian Unveils Strange Story About Rob Kardashian And A Kim Lookalike

“4) The fact that this is still being talked should raise question marks to any one who’s smart. Like I said in a previous post, im just ‘Mehgan something’ that most of you never even heard of!” she said. “How would I have the power to MAKE UP A BS STOTY (sic) and get media outlets to RUN IT??”

James concluded by saying: “I don’t have a manager and my publicist is on hiatus until September when my next show airs. PSS. lol – if i ever wanted to fake a relationship with a rich white guy it would be Prince Harry!!!!!!!!! Not Rob Kardashian!!! Psss.”

Rob Kardashian has also denied the rumors that he was romantically involved with James. This past weekend, he tweeted: “Wait reading online about some chick I’m dating Megan something. Not true never even met her or heard of her before.”