Rihanna Snaps Back at Snapchat About Its Apology Over Controversial Ad

Snapchat recently faced a storm of controversy after it featured an advert that appeared to make light Chris Brown’s 2009 assault of Rihanna, which occurred while the pair were dating.

The incident led to the rapper receiving five years probation and a community service order for the assault. Rihanna suffered multiple injuries that required her to be treated at a hospital.

The ad was for a mobile game titled “Would You Rather,” with the app asking users whether they would rather slap Rihanna or punch Brown.

While Snapchat issued an apology after the controversy, Rihanna herself later responded on her Instagram Story, writing that Snapchat “made a joke” of her assault and steadfastly refusing to accept the app’s apology.

“Now Snapchat I know you already know you ain’t my fav app out there!” the singer wrote. “But I’m just trying to figure out what the point was with this mess! I’d love to call it ignorance, but I know you ain’t that dumb! You spent money to animate something that would intentionally bring shame to DV victims and made a joke of it!!!”

She continued, “This isn’t about my personal feelings, cause I don’t have much of them…but all the women, children and men that have been victims of DV in the past and especially the ones who haven’t made it out yet…you let us down! Shame on you. Throw the whole app-oligy away.”

Snapchat also received backlash from users for promoting violence, including activist Brittany Packnett and Chelsea Clinton.

I know that social media ads go through an approval process from the platform. This means @Snapchat approved an ad that makes light of domestic violence. The update ain’t the only thing that’s wack over there, friends. https://t.co/PmbJn4zCel — Brittany Packnett (@MsPackyetti) March 12, 2018

Just awful. Awful that anyone thinks this is funny. Awful that anyone thinks this is appropriate. Awful that any company would approve this. Thank you Brittany for calling this out. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) March 12, 2018

In a statement obtained by CNN, Snapchat said, “The advert was reviewed and approved in error, as it violates our advertising guidelines.”

“This advertisement is disgusting and never should have appeared on our service,” the statement read. “We are so sorry we made the terrible mistake of allowing it through our review process”

