Richard Gere Reportedly Plans to Marry His Spanish Girlfriend Next Month

For Richard Gere, a third time might be the charm.

The Pretty Woman actor is reportedly planning on marrying his 35-year-old girlfriend Alejandra Silva in May, according to the Daily Mail. The 68-year-old actor was previously married to models Cindy Crawford (1991-95) and Carey Lowell (2002-2016) and has been dating Silva for almost three years.

Silva, a publicist and activist, is currently in the midst of a divorce from her first marriage to Govind Friedland, son of mining billionaire Robert Friedland. she was first spotted wearing a large engagement ring back in December.

“I am recently divorced. As far as a legal wedding, no, but maybe we’ll have a celebration,” Silva said during a red carpet interview back in June when asked if she’d ever marry again. “You know, the perfect couple is made of two people who can be what the other needs. I’m living the type of life you see in the movies, truly.”

Gere has been an outspoken social activist in recent years, particularly over China’s occupation of Tibet. He previously stated in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that his political stance has hurt his ability to take on certain movie roles in recent years.

“There are definitely movies that I can’t be in because the Chinese will say, ‘Not with him,’” Gere said. “I recently had an episode where someone said they could not finance a film with me because it would upset the Chinese.”

“I’m still making the same films that I was making when I started,” he continued. “Small, interesting, character driven and narrative driven stories. It hasn’t impacted my life at all.”

Gere gave a specific example during a recent interview with Vanity Fair where a potential project fell through.

“There was something I was going do with a Chinese director, and two weeks before we were going to shoot, he called saying, ‘Sorry, I can’t do it,’” Gere said. “We had a secret phone call on a protected line. If I had worked with this director, he, his family would never have been allowed to leave the country ever again, and he would never work.”

Gere’s film career started off in 1975 when he played a role in the film Report to the Commissioner. He’s since gone on to star in numerous critically acclaimed films such as An Officer and a Gentleman, The Cotton Club, Pretty Woman, Runaway Bride, Chicago, Primal Fear and I’m Not There.

Photo: Getty Images / Fotonoticias/WireImage