‘RHONY’ Star Bethenny Frankel Diagnosed With Leaky Gut Syndrome Amid Custody Battle

Betheny Frankel’s health problems are far from over.

The Real Housewives of New York City star took to Twitter Friday to share news of a new startling health diagnosis, amid her custody battle with ex-husband Jason Hoppy and previous frightening allergic reactions.

Frankel told her followers that she was diagnosed with a wheat allergy and a health condition called leaky gut syndrome, as first reported by InTouch.

“Just when you thought it couldn’t get sexier, I was diagnosed today with ‘leaky gut syndrome’ and a wheat allergy. Could there be a more vile title? That I wouldn’t have put on my dating profile,” the reality star wrote, then asked her followers for advice.

Just when you thought it couldn’t get sexier, I was diagnosed today with “leaky gut syndrome” and a wheat allergy. Could there be a more vile title? That I wouldn’t have put on my dating profile. Ok tweeps, hit me with the info. 😘 — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) March 8, 2019

Leaky gut syndrome, also known as increased intestinal permeability, is a digestive system condition that occurs when gaps in the intestinal wall begin to loosen, the outlet writes. When those gaps get bigger, it allows for toxins, bacteria and undigested food particles to leak out of the intestines and into the bloodstream.

The disease can be connected to celiac disease, which could be connected to Frankel’s wheat allergy. However the allergy is different from celiac disease or gluten intolerance.

Frankel has had quite a few health scares. In early January, Frankel boarded a flight where fish was going to be served and opened up about the experience on social media.

“Called airline mult x to say I have fish allergy. Got on & they’re serving bass,” she wrote. “They couldn’t not serve it they said. Then they were turning around which I protested bc it would delay people. Cabin asked to not serve it & pilot made announcement to plane. That was fun. [epi life].”

The plane didn’t end up turning around that time.

A few weeks after the incident, Frankel found herself in the same situation. “You can’t write this. Now another airline is serving cooked salmon for my next flight,” she tweeted. “I have contacted them multiple times to no avail. I guess I’ll have to take another poll w my cabin. [Because] everyone is dying to eat cooked fish on a plane.”

Both incidents came after Frankel suffered a near-death experience in Dec. 2018 in which first responders had to help her after she accidentally ingested fish soup. The incident, she said, later left her with vision and memory problems.

“Can anaphylactic shock affect memory or vision afterwards?” she asked her Twitter followers in early January. “I had 20 20 [vision] & it does not appear to be the case now.”