‘RHONY’ Star Bethenny Frankel Suffering Vision and Memory Issues After Near Death Allergic Reaction

Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel claims she is suffering vision and memory issues after having a near-death allergic reaction to fish.

Taking to Twitter, Frankel reached out to her followers for guidance and advice regarding the frightening side effects.

“Well tweeps, you’re usually smarter than anyone and I keep researching and cannot find out. Can anaphylactic shock affect memory or vision afterwards? I had 20/20 [vision] and it does not appear to be the case now,” she wrote in tweet. “I am getting it all checked out this week but you have all the answers.”

Many of Frankel’s followers have responded to her plea for help, with many recommending that she seek further medical intervention.

“Yes and a lot more,” one person commented. “They should have ran tests and referred you to other specialists I would think. I know some people who need occupational therapy afterwards.”

“I went legally blind from anaphylactic shock to an iron infusion,” another Twitter user replied. “I had oxygen deprivation to the retina’s and also had a TIA (stroke) & weakness on my left side. My vision was instantly gone I did regain some but not all. Please see a neurologist too.”

“I remember reading about a case where a patient had headaches following a reaction that required more than one dose of epi, but not vision issues. It resolved itself,” someone else stated. “I would go for a neuro exam. It actually could be non-related. Also, have you been incredibly anxious since?”

Frankel has spoken candidly about her fish allergy over the last month, even recently revealing that she was booked on a flight where fish was being served and that could have been a potentially life-threatening situation for her as well.