‘RHOC’ Star Vicki Gunvalson Engaged to Steve Lodge

Vicki Gunvalson and Steve Lodge are taking the next step. The Real Housewives of Orange County star announced that she and Lodge were engaged on Friday.

Gunvalson and Lodge, who have been dating for three years, both grinned ear-to-ear in a photo where Gunvalson showed off her brand new five-and-a-half-carat diamond ring.

“I said ‘YES,’” she captioned the tropical photo alongside such hashtags like, engaged and my love.

Lodge also shared the photo, captioning his something similar. “She said yes,” he wrote with a smiling emoji and the hashtags #blessedday, #engaged and #happywifehappylife.

Fans and famous friends took to the comments section to congratulate the happy couple.

“And the OG of the OC lived happily ever after….” Bravo personality Andy Cohen wrote under Gunvalson’s post.

“Congrats!!!!” wrote RHOC star Emily Simpson alongside a slew of celebratory emojis.

“Vicki!!!!! Congratulations!!!!!! So exciting!!! So happy for you!!!” RHOC alum Lizzie Rovsek said.

“Awe congrats!” wrote Millionaire Matchmaker star Patti Stanger.

“Aww!! Congratulations !!! So happy for you,” Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards said.

“We’re so happy. He’s an amazing guy and the proposal was perfect. I can’t wait,” she told PEOPLE.

This will be Gunvalson’s third marriage. The reality star, 57, was first married to Michael J. Wolfsmith from 1982-1991 and then to Donn Gunvalson from 1994-2014.

She started dating Lodge after her tumultuous relationship with Brooks Ayers; they were together for several years before splitting for good in July 2015.

Ayers made headlines when he admitted he had forged medical records relating to his alleged cancer diagnosis in order to make it appear as though he had been a patient at the cancer hospital City of Hope. Though he maintained he was diagnosed with stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2013, Ayers claimed he crafted fake documents in order to quiet Gunvalson’s RHOC castmates, who were questioning the validity of his illness. Gunvalson has insisted she did not know about Ayers’ lies.

Gunvalson told PEOPLE last summer that things were going well with Lodge. “I love him so much,” she said. “We live together now. Our families are good and we’re good, we’re taking everything slow in regards to the engagement and marriage because we’d never want to be divorced again. We’ve both got some divorces under our belt and we don’t have to rush. We want to be on our time. I want to be his wife, he knows that, and he wants to be my husband. So we’ll see what happens!”