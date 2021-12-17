Reese Witherspoon’s Reaction to Matthew McConaughey’s Childhood Crush Revelation is Perfect

Reese Witherspoon and Matthew McConaughey had some very different childhood crush stories. The two Sing stars answered the question for E! News showcasing some of their early tastes. Witherspoon answered that she had a special place in her heart for “Jim Morrison from The Doors.” Though, she adds, “I was a weird kid.”

Witherspoon shared she had a very good reason to find the musician attractive. “The Doors movie had just come out and I was maybe 14,” she said of the 1991 film, “and I was like, ‘Oh, he’s so hot.’ So I guess it was Val Kilmer [as Jim Morrison].”

McConaughey, on the other hand, made a shocking admission. The Fool’s Gold star, who’s reprising his role as Buster Moon in the film Sing 2, the positive koala who heads the group of singers as they look to impress a big-time producer with their big performance, shared he had a surprising crush on his co-star. “I did have a little bit of a crush on the young lady sitting to the left of me from Man in the Moon,” he said, referencing the 1991 film Witherspoon starred in when she was a ripe 14 years old.

The Legally Blonde star’s jaw dropped at the surprising confession from her friend. “What?” she asked, before shouting, “Somebody write this down!” McConaughey says he believed Witherspoon was one of his “early, early crushes.” “If you’ve seen the movie, you see [it’s] inevitable. I mean, what’s not to have a crush on?” Witherspoon said she was flattered by McConaughey’s recognition, calling the mention “sweet.” She then took the moment to introduce an idea, adding: “Now we just have to make a movie about it!”

The two collaborated on the idea, saying that About the First Celebrity Crush would be a suitable title for the project, which would ultimately star “the three of us” –– Matthew, Reese, and Val. Reese teasingly added, “It’s a triangle!” “Oh my goodness,” McConaughey reflected about the possible movie. “Something’s gotta move. Something will happen when you’ve got nothing to lose.”