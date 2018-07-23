Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine Hospitalized After Alleged Assault

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was kidnapped, pistol-whipped and robbed of jewelry in the early hours of Sunday morning, reports the Associated Press and TMZ. He was hospitalized shortly afterward.

The New York Police Department told the Associated Press that the rapper reported the robbery at a precinct early Sunday, saying he was in the passenger seat of a car that was bumped by another vehicle around 4:30 a.m. in Brooklyn. Two men reportedly got out and forced him into their car, forcing him to call another man to bring him some personal property, which he did, according to authorities.

6ix9ine, whose given name is Daniel Hernandez, reported that the men took an undisclosed amount of jewelry and left.

Authorities said that he became uncooperative after filing the report, and then was admitted into the hospital.

TMZ filed a more detailed but unsubstantiated report citing sources close to the rapper who said he was accosted after driving home Sunday from a video shoot when another car blocked his driveway. Three hooded gunmen allegedly pistol-whipped the rapper, knocked him unconscious and carried him to their car. They reportedly told him that they would kill him if he didn’t give them money and jewelry.

They reportedly returned to his home, where his girlfriend and daughter were inside but not harmed. 6ix9ine reportedly gave them $750,000 in jewelry and between $15,000 and $20,000 in cash. The gunmen then reportedly forced him back into the car and drove away. He was able to escape by opening the back door of the car and approaching a stranger in their car. The driver reportedly called 911 and an ambulance arrived.

TMZ also reports that the rapper remains in the hospital where doctors are performing various tests, including a CT scan.

Page Six reports that police sources say he had been followed from a strip club in Queens where he wore a $750,000 chain — the piece of jewelry that was swiped during the robbery along with the cash.

Photos surfaced of the 22-year-old sporting a black eye and swollen cheekbone as a result of the alleged attack.

“No Hate,” 6ix9ine wrote on Instagram Sunday night. “Charge it to the streets.”

In a caption accompanying a photo of rapper XXXTentacion who died during an armed robbery last month in Florida, 6ix9ine wrote that he felt “it was my day to die.”

“As crazy as it sounds.. yesterday morning I had a feeling that it was my day to die. May GOD strike me dead if I’m lying. Everything happens for a reason 🙏🏻🙏🏻 I know you was there 💜” he wrote beneath the photo of the deceased rapper. “Nothing materialistic is more important then LIFE. I live to see another DAY 🙏🏻 I get to see my daughter another day. No Hate Charge it to the streets.”

Earlier in the week, 6ix9ine was arrested in Texas on charges connected to an incident in which he appeared to choke a 16-year-old boy in a Houston mall. While attempting to leave the country for a European tour on July 11, he was arrested in New York, jailed, released on $150,000 bail and then flew to Texas, where he surrendered to authorities and posted $5,000 bail.