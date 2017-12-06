Ralphie May’s Cause of Death Revealed

Comedian Ralphie May died due to hypertensive cardiovascular disease, officials say.

TMZ reports that the Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg considers the death natural and that drugs or alcohol did not contribute to his passing.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The coroner also says May’s weight contributed to his condition, which was simply high blood pressure and heart disease.

The Last Comic Standing alum died on Oct. 6 at age 45.

He was found at his Las Vegas residence after performing at the local Harrah’s Hotel and Casino the night before. His body was found in his bedroom around 1 p.m.

No attempts were made to revive May, as he had clearly already passed at the time of discovery. He was pronounced dead on the scene at 1:28 p.m.

He was also battling pneumonia in the weeks leading up to his death.