R. Kelly's Fiancee and Alleged Victim Reportedly Reveals Pregnancy With Disgraced Singer

R. Kelly's fiancée, and reported victim, Joycelyn Savage, has claimed to be pregnant with the singer's child. After the disgraced artist recently sent her an engagement ring, Savage has revealed in her upcoming book Love and Joy of Robert that she's several months pregnant, reported TMZ. In her words, Kelly (full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly) was "extremely excited about the news," but wished he could be present for the birth.

She did not explain how the child was conceived since Kelly has been imprisoned for more than a year. Kelly's attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, has denied claims he impregnated his fiancée, saying Savage "is certainly not pregnant with Kelly's child." TMZ also reported Bonjean said Savage's book is not a tell-all memoir and "people are just insane."

A lawyer for Savage's parents told the outlet that they are still processing the news, but are not willing to comment at this time. The New York Post reported that Savage, 26, confirmed the book's title and announced that it "should be published on Saturday."

"All I can say is that it is about Robert, the beginning of my life in Robert's shadow, where things began to take off, and where they are currently going," she wrote in an email to the publication. According to The Post, Savage did not confirm or deny that she and Kelly were engaged. "Everything will be answered in my book," she said.

Her book refers to Azriel Clary, another live-in girlfriend of Kelly, as "the other girl" who became bipolar and eventually "smeared my name all over social media" after returning to her family, TMZ wrote.The author is yet to disclose whether or not the book will be self-published or published by an established publishing house and where it will be sold.

Savage's parents, Jonjelyn and Timothy, have publicly pleaded with their daughter to leave Kelly. The six-part tell-all series Surviving R. Kelly: Part II: The Reckoning in 2020 featured their in-depth interviews.

Savage announced on Instagram in 2019 that she would share "my story," writing in a follow-up post, "‪I have Partnered up with @Patreon where I will post daily chapters of my story. Things I am going to reveal that was sweared not to see the day of light — by NDA. I am risking my life for many others."

Essence reported that Savage acknowledged Kelly manipulated her in her Patreon posts. She talked about how she met Kelly at a concert when she was 15 and then dropped out of college to live with him. Savage alleged Kelly had told her, "Baby girl, you are going to be the next Aaliyah." Her account has since been removed from Patreon.

Kelly was found guilty in July of nine charges, including racketeering and violating the Mann Act, which prohibits the transportation of women and girls across state lines for "immoral purposes." He was sentenced to 30 years in prison. Prior to Kelly's sentencing, Savage wrote a letter to the judge, requesting leniency and claiming, "I'm not the victim that the government has portrayed me to be."