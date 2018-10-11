R. Kelly’s Lawyer Asks Judge to Allow Him to Drop His Client

R. Kelly’s lawyer has asked a judge to allow him to drop his client over a lawsuit where Kelly is accused of breaking up a marriage.

According to The Blast, Attorney M. Craig Robertson filed papers with the court stating that he feels he should be “allowed to discontinue any further legal services and/or representation of Defendants now and/or in the future for reasons to be shown at the hearing of this motion.”

Robertson reportedly went on to argue that Kelly has plenty of time to find new representation and that being dropped won’t hurt him.

The new development comes just days after a man named Kenny Bryant filed documents to state plans to have Kelly deposed over the affair that he claims Kelly had with his wife, Asia Childress.

Mississippi is one of the only states that has laws allowing someone to sue the person they claim broke up their marriage, which is why Bryant is pursuing the lawsuit.

He alleges that Childress had a relationship with Kelly prior to their marriage, but that he was told it was over. However, the affair allegedly started up a few months after the couple said “I Do.”

The affair allegedly went on for many years, with the jilted spouse claimed that Kelly even gave Childress chlamydia at one point.

Bryant even says that Childress wanted them to move to Georgia at one point, which he believes was so she could be closer to Kelly. He says the move left him broke without a job, and so he’ssuing Kelly for damages over allegedly “ruining his marriage and depriving him of his spouse, love, support and conjugal affection.”

Kelly fired back in his own legal documents, stating that he does know Childress, but that he never had an affair with her. He has asked that the entire suit be thrown out.

This is far from Kelly’s only public trouble lately, as allegations that he’s a sexual predator have been swirling over the past several years, with some claiming that he even established a sex cult where he raped underage girls.

Kitti Jones, a woman who claims to have dated Kelly from 2011 until 2013, gave an interview earlier this year and alleged that singer “bragged about training a 14-year-old girl to be a sex pet.”

“I saw that she was dressed like me, that she was saying the things I’d say, and her mannerisms were like mine. That’s when it clicked in my head that he had been grooming me to become one of his pets. He calls them his pets,” Jones added.

Kelly has denied all the allegations against him.