Quincy Jones Claims He Dated Ivanka Trump

Quincy Jones, the 84-year-old famed music producer, made a lot of strange claims in a recent interview with Vulture, but the strangest could arguably be that he once dated 36-year-old Ivanka Trump.

The alleged relationship came up in the midst of an already loaded conversation. Jones and the interviewer discussed politics, conspiracy theories, entertainment industry dirt and all manner of other things before landing on the Trump family.

“If you could snap your fingers and fix one problem in the country, what would it be?” the interviewer asked.

“Racism,” Jones answered, adding “People are saying they are racists who didn’t used to say it. Now we know.”

“What’s stirred everything up?” asked the reporter. “Is it all about Trumpism?”

“It’s Trump and uneducated rednecks,” Jones said. “Trump is just telling them what they want to hear. I used to hang out with him. He’s a crazy motherf—er. Limited mentally — a megalomaniac, narcissistic. I can’t stand him.”

At that point, Jones dropped the bombshell casually. “I used to date Ivanka, you know,” he said.

“Wait, really?” the interviewer asked.

“Yes, sir,” Jones went on. “Twelve years ago. Tommy Hilfiger, who was working with my daughter Kidada, said, ‘Ivanka wants to have dinner with you.’ I said, ‘No problem. She’s a fine motherf—er.’ She had the most beautiful legs I ever saw in my life. Wrong father, though.”

That was all Jones had to say on the subject. Throughout the interview, the music icon repeatedly shut down certain topics, telling the interviewer he didn’t want to speak about things publicly.

Sources close to Ivanka Trump denied Jones’ claim when asked by DailyMail.

Twelve years ago, Jones would have been 72 years old, while Ivanka Trump would have been 24. Jones is 13 years older than even President Donald Trump himself.

Kidada, the daughter who Jones says put him in touch with Ivanka Trump, is a fashion designer and model. She is the daughter of Jones and his third ex-wife Peggy Lipton. Jones and Lipton had two daughters, the other being actress Rashida Jones.

Early in 2017, Rashida Jones explained how she had to recast her father in her show, Angie Tribeca. She told Conan O’Brien she wanted to “give someone else a shot,” as her father had already had “an illustrious career.”

In terms of her father’s penchant for name-dropping, Jones seemed to imply that it was usually true. “I can’t think of anybody who would know more famous people than your father,” O’Brien said.

“No, I think he’s number one,” Jones agreed. “He knows everybody.”

“Does he name drop like crazy?” O’Brien asked.

“He does, but he’s allowed,” Jones said. “He’s 84. He’s had pretty much the best career you can have as a musician.”